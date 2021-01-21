New York Outdoor News Calendar – January 22, 2021

Season Dates

Jan. 31: Varying hare season closes in southwestern N.Y.)

Jan. 31: Suffolk County special firearms season closes (Restrictions apply).

Jan. 31: Canada goose season closes in eastern Long Island.

Jan. 31: Seasons for ducks, coots, scaup and brant close on Long Island.

Feb. 10: Canada goose season closes in central Long Island.

Feb. 15: Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons close in Northern Zone and southeastern N.Y.

Feb. 15: Trapping seasons close for raccoon, red and gray fox, skunk, coyote, opossum coyote and weasel statewide (except Regions 1 and 2); beaver trapping closes in parts of western N.Y.

Feb. 24: Canada goose season closes in western Long Island.

Feb. 25: Trapping seasons close for raccoon, red and gray fox, skunk, coyote, opossum coyote and weasel in Regions 1 and 2 (Long Island).

Feb. 28: Ruffed grouse closes in most of state; cottontail rabbit season closes in the Southern Zone; varying hare season closes in southeastern N.Y.; bobwhite quail season closes in Orange and Putnam counties; squirrel season closes.

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here. Also, many conservation organizations are holding virtual events. We encourage you to research these in your region and lend your support when possible.

Education/Seminars

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to: register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Warren County Municipal Center on Rt. 9 (Exit 20), Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

April 17-18: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aug. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors Unadilla Gun Show & Flea Market,Unadilla Rod & Gun Club. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 18-19: New York State Arms Collectors Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. nfo: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 10: Midstate Arms Collectors Lusle Gun & Knife Show, Lisle Fire Co. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nov. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Quality Inn. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 30 – Feb. 28: Baily Mountain Fish & Game Club Online Ice Fishing Derby. Info: 518-227-1733.

Jan 30: Raquette Lake Fish & Game Club 21st Annual Mike Norris Fishing Derby.

Feb. 13: Sand Lake Kiwanis 2nd Annual Ice Fishing Tournament on Burden Lake. Info: 518-698-9623

Feb. 20: Saratoga Spring DU Chapter Ice Fishing Tournament on Saratoga Lake. Info: email ny0039@ducks.org.

Feb. 21: Thompsons Lake ice fishing derby presented by Helderberg Outdoors. Info: 518-514-8443.

March 6-7: Schroon Lake Fish & Game Club Ice Fishing Derby (tentative). Info: schroonlakefishandgame.com.

Ongoing: NYS Winter Classic Fishing Tournament. Info: nyswinterclassic.com.