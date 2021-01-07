Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – January 8, 2021

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Henry County, CPO Posateri worked the First Firearm Deer Season in Henry County and responded to a complaint of deer hunters participating in a deer drive too close to a residential neighborhood. The witness watched 2 men fire their guns multiple times at a deer running across a field, but not a single shot hit the deer. Multiple hunters were issued written warnings at the request of the complainant. In a separate case, a Kewanee, IL man was cited for Hunting Without a Valid FOID card which had expired in 2017 and he just never reapplied. The gun and ammunition were released to his father on scene.

In Jo Daviess County, CPO Hoftender cited a Stockton man for illegal possession of deer. The subject removed the head without permission from a CPO during 1st firearm gun season and stopped the CPO on the road asking for a salvage tag a week later. A further investigation occurred, and the subject was issued a written warning for falsification of record.

In Ogle County, CPO Beltran made a repeat visit to a Polo Man for a tagging violation. Despite being warned for a similar violation in 2017 the 53 year old man failed to follow the advice and use the proper tags. CPO Beltran issued 3 citations for deer violations and is hoping he does not have to return.

In Rock Island County, CPO K. Williams and CPO Posateri were on boat patrol on the Mississippi River pool 16, performing waterfowl enforcement. Arriving at a waterfowl blind, CPO K. Williams and CPO Posateri observed a waterfowl hunter having CPR performed on him near the blind. CPO K. Williams and CPO Posateri assisted with the medical emergency. The hunter was pronounced deceased by medical responders as a result of cardiac arrest.

In Rock Island County during the second firearms deer season, CPO K. Williams spoke with a hunter returning to his vehicle. CPO K. Williams observed dried blood in the bed and on the tailgate of the hunter’s truck. Upon further investigation, it was determined the hunter harvested a whitetail deer a few days prior without tagging or reporting the harvest. Citations and warnings were issued to the hunter.

In Rock Island County, CPO K. Williams followed up on a hunting accident resulting in serious injury in Rock Island county. It was determined the hunter was not wearing a safety harness when his deer stand broke, causing the hunter to fall from the tree. The hunter was transported to University of Iowa hospital where he was admitted for several weeks with multiple fractures.

In LaSalle County, While on patrol during 2nd Firearm Season CPO Kaufman noticed a vehicle with Texas registration parked in a field. CPO Kaufman ran the registration then put the owner’s name in the Point of Sale database. The owner had an Illinois resident hunting license and deer permits. CPO Kaufman found that the man had a Texas driver’s license. CPO Kaufman made contact with the hunter. The man explained he is a contract worker and has been living in Illinois for a year. CPO Kaufman told the man he is considered a Texas resident since he has not changed his driver’s license or vehicle registration to Illinois.

In Fulton County, CPO Finn and SGT Avery encountered two hunters who were unlawfully deer hunting in the refuge of Banner Marsh. The two were hunting before 1pm which is not allowed. They were not wearing orange as required, they had uncased bows in their boat, one did not have the proper license or permits. The father received four citations(some for him and some for his son). Unlawful attempt to take deer, no valid permit and a boat violation. They both also received several written warnings for hunting violations and boat violations.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Eric Schreiber

In Lake County, CPO Davis was driving in the Chain O’ Lakes State Park when he cleared a hill and observed a truck pulled off on the side of the roadway. Upon approach a uncased shotgun was seen through the window being held by the occupant. An individual was walking out in the field where pheasants are released for hunting. Davis immediately ran up to the vehicle and the unloaded uncased shotgun had been moved to the back seat. The gun was unloaded and no shots had been fired from the vehicle. The occupants were waterfowl hunters and the shotgun owner had not cased his waterfowl gun and drove through the park. The individual in the cab stated he was trying to case the gun while the other occupant walked out in the field to see the pheasants. The owner of the shotgun had a case in the vehicle, but it was too short for the firearm and he failed to remove the barrel to use it. A citation was issued for uncased gun in a motor vehicle.

In Lake County, CPO Kelley received a complaint about deer feeding near the Sun Lake Forest Preserve in Lake Villa. After looking into the situation, it was found one of the residents in a nearby subdivision was putting out corn, pumpkins and lettuce for the deer. CPO Kelley made contact with the homeowner and advised them against feeding the deer in accordance with CWD restrictions. The residents were appreciative, as they did not know about the dangers of CWD transmission. A written warning was issued.

In Will County, While conducting a hunting compliance check of two pheasant hunters at a Will County state park, CPOT Swanson and CPO Prasun determined one of the hunters to be hunting without a plug in his shotgun making it capable of holding more than three shotgun shells. The hunter was cited for the violation.

In Cook County, CPO Roesch received a complaint of an individual hunting deer on St. Xavier University property without permission. CPO Roesch located a trail camera on the property and seized it as evidence. CPO Roesch obtained a search warrant from Cook County for the images located on an SD card in the camera. On the camera was an individual carrying a bow and a large buck with an arrow in its side. CPO Roesch identified the man and interviewed him. . Individual confessed to shooting two bucks and a coyote on the property. The individual stated the deer was at a taxidermist in Indiana. CPO Roesch issued 2 citations for unlawful take of whitetail deer, 2 citations for hunting without permission, 1 written warning for unlawful take of furbearing mammal (coyote) and 1 written warning for hunting without hunting license and permits in possession. CPO Roesch seized the individual’s compound bow as evidence. CPO Roesch contacted Indiana DNR in order to seize the deer mount located at the Indiana taxidermist as evidence.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates worked with a property owner in DuPage regarding waterfowl hunting on the property. After further investigation, CPO Gates found three men hunting the field who said they obtained permission from the farmer who farms the land. They did not know the farmer did not have the authority to grant hunting rights. The men were issued written warnings for hunting without permission from the land owner.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates was made aware of a 10 point buck that was found dead on Fermilab property. No cause of death could be observed on the deer. A salvage tag was issued to the Captain of Fermilab security so he could legally possess the rack of the deer. CPO Gates will monitor that area along Fermilab in case and hunting or poaching is going on.

Central Zone –

John Williamson

In Brown County, CPO Blakeley was patrolling rural Brown county during firearm deer season when he observed a UTV exiting a property. CPO Blakeley made contact with the operator of the UTV. He observed two wild Turkeys in the bed of the UTV. The subject stated it figures this would happen, after all it is Covid 2020. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Greene County, CPOT Ben Pankey and CPO Michael Goetten observed a vehicle driving slowly down the roadway and using headlights to shine fields for deer. When surprised by the officers, a passenger in possession of the crossbow inadvertently discharged the crossbow into the floorboard nearly shooting himself. The three occupants were each arrested for hunting with the aid of a conveyance/shining, hunting deer between ½ hour after sunset and ½ hour before sunrise, transportation of loaded/uncased crossbow, and hunting from a public roadway.

In Hancock County, CPO Wheatley was on patrol in the Nauvoo area. CPO Wheatley pulled into a camp and found 2 deer hanging from an A-frame style device. One deer, presumably a buck, was headless and the other was also a small buck. The smaller buck had a permit affixed to the antler, but lacked a confirmation number, the headless buck had no permit on it at all. There was a truck near the deer, and after a quick check of the license plate and owner’s name, CPO Wheatley was able to see the owner killed a buck earlier in second season, but appeared to still be hunting despite not having a permit. CPO Wheatley found the tagged buck’s owner lived nearby and spoke with the woman whose name appeared on the permit. The woman said she did not actually kill the deer, and CPO Wheatley was able to ascertain who did. The harvester of the tagged buck also confirmed the owner of the truck was indeed hunting and by himself. CPO Wheatley located the hunter and found he did not have a firearm tag and was hunting with a bow. CPO Wheatley cited that man for Hunting Without a Valid Permit and issued him a Written Warning for Not Placing the Leg Tag on his Buck after Removing the Head. CPO Wheatley also cited the hunter that harvested the tagged buck for Possessing Another’s Permits in the Field and issued that man a Written Warning for No Habitat Stamp.

In Jersey County, CPOT Ben Pankey and CPO Michael Goetten investigated three deer unlawfully shot in Jersey County. Enforcement action was taken for the unlawful use of a rifle to take deer, hunting deer with the aid of bait, hunting without permits, hunting without a license and failure to report harvests. A .30-30 rifle was seized.

In Pike County, District 9 conducted an airplane detail during the firearm season. CPO Jansen observed UTV activity and directed CPO Wichern to the area. Upon arrival CPO Wichern observed a subject about to hand a deer permit to another subject to tag the deer they retrieved from the field. The subject quickly put the tag back into his pocket. CPO Wichern quickly discovered multiple subject sharing permits, hunting without permits and using permits from another county. CPO Blakeley assisted with the investigation. Appropriate enforcement action was taken. CPO Wichern and Blakeley named the detail the inaugural Calvin Dale Liehr memorial airplane detail. Calvin was a well-respected CPO in Pike county for many years. He was a WWII veteran and passed earlier in the year.

South Zone –

Capt. Eric Manker

In Clinton County, CPO Macias was out during the first firearms deer season. He came across three hunters coming out of the woods without a deer. During the compliance check the first hunter was in full legal compliance. The second hunter did not have a plug in his shotgun, it held 5 shells in the magazine and one in the chamber. The third hunter did not have a firearm deer tag had only birdshot in his shotgun and told the CPO that he was not deer hunting he was squirrel hunting. The CPO asked where he was during his alleged squirrel hunt in relation to the other hunters. He said they were all together. The CPO asked if he was indeed squirrel hunting or was he deer hunting without a tag. The CPO added how easy it would be for the other hunters to hand him a slug in case he saw a deer. The hunter stuck to his story and told the CPO that he was squirrel hunting. The CPO issued the hunter a citation for hunting squirrel during a closed season and the first hunter for unplugged shotgun.

In Madison County, CPO Liebl was working a State area that allows only archery deer hunting, even during the firearm deer season. During firearm deer season, a hunter was found in the archery only area hunting with a firearm. This violation, along with violations for not having hunting license, habitat stamp and deer permit in possession, not wearing the proper blaze orange / pink cap and not having a valid windshield permit for the area were all addressed with citations and warnings.

In Washington County, CPO Gerdes and CPOT Binsbacher received information regarding a subject in Washington County who may have killed 6 deer while his privilege to purchase licenses and permits was suspended due to him being behind on child support payments. The officers made contact with the hunter at his residence and interviewed him regarding his deer harvest over the last two years. After some time, the man admitted to killing 4 deer and using other people’s permits to tag the deer. He also admitted to killing two deer and not tagging them at all. After the investigation, the hunter was issued 12 citations and numerous written warnings for the various violations. His bow and two 9 point bucks were also seized as evidence.