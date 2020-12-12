Outdoor News Radio – December 12, 2020

Top topics in this week’s Outdoor News include discussion of Rep. Collin Peterson’s 50-million-acre Conservation Reserve Program pitch, plus chatter about ice thickness across the region. Coming off two days of pheasant hunting, Tim Spielman shares with host Rob Drieslein his story of getting wet in a birdy-looking slough. Tami Vogel from the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota joins Rob to explain the recent influx of trumpeter swans the facility has received. Finally, Tim Lesmeister joins Rob to talk about deer poaching in Wisconsin and other headlines across the region.