Outdoor News Radio – December 5, 2020

On this week’s show, host and Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein devotes much of the discussion to remembering fishing industry icon Ron Lindner, of In-Fisherman and Lindner’s Angling Edge fame, who passed away on Monday, Nov. 30 at the age of 86. In addition to sharing memories about Lindner, Rob and guests Tim Spielman, Terry Tuma, and Tim Lesmeister discuss a few news headlines and talk early ice fishing tactics.