Outdoor News Radio – December 5, 2020

Site Staff

On this week’s show, host and Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein devotes much of the discussion to remembering fishing industry icon Ron Lindner, of In-Fisherman and Lindner’s Angling Edge fame, who passed away on Monday, Nov. 30 at the age of 86. In addition to sharing memories about Lindner, Rob and guests Tim Spielman, Terry Tuma, and Tim Lesmeister discuss a few news headlines and talk early ice fishing tactics.

Categories: From The Pages Of ODN
Tags:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts