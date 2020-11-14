Outdoor News Radio – November 14, 2020

A recap of the Minnesota firearms deer hunting opener kicks off this week’s broadcast with Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman. The two also discuss rampant baiting violations and a buck that attacked (but did not seriously injure) a youngster in central Minnesota. Sharon “The Birdchick” Stiteler then drops in for the middle portion of the broadcast to chat about the tundra swan migration, falcons, and migrant birds bearing “unibrows.” The hunter who bagged a buck, then an alligator, dominates the chatter with Tim Lesmeister before this week’s program wraps up.