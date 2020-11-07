Outdoor News Radio – November 7, 2020

Outdoor News Radio begins with a lengthy discussion of wolf delisting, which formally occurred via a press conference that Managing Editor Rob Drieslein attended last week. Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman gives his insight on delisting. Next, “Tackle” Terry Tuma, or “T3” as he’s affectionately known, offers anglers some tips during the bizarre, warm first week of November. Tony Peterson drops in for a chat about the Minnesota firearms deer opener weekend, then Drieslein wraps up the show with Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela and a discussion about Minnesota’s (and North America’s) only marsupial, the opossum.