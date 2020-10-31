Outdoor News Radio – October 31, 2020

Kicking off this week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio, host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman discuss the sudden end of the 2020 duck hunting season, thanks to the mid-October snow and ice-up. Then Tony Peterson drops in for a chat about the 2020 firearms deer hunting opener and his thoughts on modern trail cameras. Stan Tekiela and Rob bring it home with a discussion on bird migration and other nongame topics.

