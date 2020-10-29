Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – October 30, 2020

NORTHERN REGION

Antigo Team / September

Wardens Brad Dahlquist, of Antigo, and Brad Burton, of Beaver Dam, investigated a complaint regarding an undersized black bear illegally harvested in Oconto County. Following investigation, it was found a hunter had illegally harvested a legal size bear, failed to register the harvest and illegally dumped the carcass on public land. Law enforcement action was taken.

Warden Dahlquist investigated a citizen complaint regarding household garbage dumped off the end of a town road near White Lake. Following the investigation, it was found a resident in White Lake had dumped the garbage without a reasonable explanation. The resident was cited for the littering violation and was also ordered to clean the area.

Warden Pat Novesky, of Tomahawk, received complaints of suspicious gunshots heard at odd hours. Novesky was able to determine the location the shots were coming from and located evidence of illegal hunting. With help from wardens Bryan Harrenstein, Curt Butler, Kurt Haas and Tim Otto, the wardens determined bear and deer were shot during the closed season without proper licenses while using bait and artificial light. Many of these animals were wounded and never tracked. Other deer and bear were temporarily stored for other people to claim and register as if they had been legally harvested. Enforcement action was taken.

Woodruff Team / September

Warden Matt Meade, of Mercer, contacted several archery hunters who had placed bait for deer hunting prior to the legal time period allowed. Enforcement actions taken.

Warden Meade responded to a call of a lost hiker near the Turtle-Flambeau Flowage. Using a flat-bottomed boat, Meade was able to locate the hiker, along with his two dogs, and transport them back to safety.

Warden Tim Price, of Eagle River, responded to a complaint of a deer being illegally held in captivity. Price was able to secure the deer and transport it to a local wildlife rehabilitator. The deer was successfully habituated to the wild and was released.

Warden Price followed up on a tip of deer hunters using an illegal bait in Vilas County (where baiting and feeding of deer has been illegal since 2016). During the investigation, Price found that one of the hunters had already harvested a buck over the illegal bait and was continuing to hunt the bait even though he did not have any valid harvest authorizations left. Enforcement action was taken in this case.

Warden Audrey Royce, of Lake Tomahawk, followed up on a tip of a possibly illegally harvested deer. During the investigation, Royce was able to determine that the deer had been harvested with a crossbow by a juvenile who did not have a license while the juvenile was accompanied by a parent, who also did not have a license. Enforcement actions were taken.

NORTHEAST REGION

Green Bay Team / September

Warden Amanda Kretschmer, of Green Bay, contacted a man fishing from a bridge over Duck Creek at Howard and learned the man’s DNR hunting, trapping and fishing privileges were revoked. Further investigation determined this was his second offense of fishing while revoked, as the man was found to be fishing while revoked in 2019. Criminal charges were referred to the Brown County district attorney’s office.

Warden Alyssa Neff-Miller, of Manitowoc County, completed an investigation of a person seen allegedly road-hunting the area for deer during the fall. With the assistance of a citizen and the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, enforcement action was taken against this person for shooting too close to a roadway, hunting with improper license, trespassing and operating an unregistered vehicle during the opening weekend of the 2020 archery season.

Complaints and investigations conducted by warden Chris Kratcha, of Sturgeon Bay, included citiations written for a number of violations, including: construction site air and waste violations, illegal feeding of wild animals, abandoned boat, illegal captive-held deer, illegal state land trail camera and stand placement, illegal fish harvest and night shooting of deer.

Marine Enforcement Unit / September

Warden Mike Neal, of Sister Bay, was contacted by the Door County Sheriff’s Department regarding a boat incident on Green Bay. An individual had lost power and ended up washing up onto the rocks in Juddville due to the high winds. There was significant damage to the boat, but no injuries were sustained.

Warden Jeff Lautenslager, of Peshtigo, took enforcement actions against three groups on Green Bay during the teal season for hunting during the closed season. Wood ducks and a night hawk were the species harvested. Another group was given a warning for license issues and one person was warned for going armed while intoxicated, but was cited for possession of drugs.

Warden Dave Allen, of Kewaunee, assisted an elderly female who had set a live trap for a problem raccoon, but she caught a lively skunk instead.

Warden Allen patrolled Kewaunee County and Manitowoc County Lake Michigan tributaries for illegal fishing activities and issued several citations for failure to release foul- hooked fish.

Warden Jordan Resop, of Sturgeon Bay, contacted a pair of duck hunters on the Ahnapee River during the early teal season who had misidentified and harvested a hen wood duck. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Josh Voelker, of Sturgeon Bay, checked a man fishing at Olsen Park and who was found to be in possession of 21 yellow perch. Enforcement action was taken for being over the daily bag limit.

Wardens Voelker and Nicholas Hefter observed two males net a salmon that they killed and kept. The wardens contacted the two males and determined both were age 15. The wardens warned the teens about illegal fishing.

Warden Gaven Brault issued citations for individuals shooting ducks in the southern zone, which was closed at the time. He also issued the individuals two warnings for hunting in the refuge.

Warden Nicholas Hefter, of Fish Creek, checked anglers for fishing licenses on the Door County/Kewaunee County line on the Ahnapee River. One of the individuals was fishing during a period of license revocation. Enforcement action was taken

Warden Hefter worked on enforcement of the Rock Island closure. Three citations were issued to three groups of people who went on the island after the closure was enacted and announced.

Peshtigo Team / September

Warden Clark Delzer, of Shawano, contacted a UTV operator who failed to stop at a stop sign in Mountain. Delzer found that the operator was intoxicated. The individual was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

Wardens Delzer, Paul Hartrick, of Oconto Falls, and Collin Sherod, of Fort McCoy, responded to two elderly incapacitated fishermen who were lost in the swamp of the Oconto River near Suring. When located, it was found the fishermen were suffering from hypothermia and one of the men was going into diabetic shock. Delzer swam across the river with a throw rope and assisted one fisherman at a time across the river, while wardens Hartrick and Sherod pulled them in with the throw rope. The wardens escorted the fishermen to a snowmobile trail where they were treated by EMS.

Wardens Delzer, Timothy Ebert, of Woodruff, and Bradley Dahlquist, of Antigo, worked with a Menominee tribal conservation warden on a ginseng investigation where a tribal member harvested wild ginseng in Langlade County without a state license. The defendant also harvested illegal ginseng plants that were not mature enough to be harvested.

Warden Delzer responded to a complaint on Big Lake in Shawano County and found that the landowner had installed a boat launch on the bed of the lake. The landowner did not have a permit for the project.

Warden Delzer contacted a duck hunter on opening day who was hunting in the protected wildlife refuge on the Navarino State Wildlife Area. The hunter had shot three mallards, was in possession of lead shot and possessed alcohol while underaged. Enforcement action was taken.

While on routine patrol in the Peshtigo River State Forest, warden Tim Werner, of Crivitz, conducted a motor-vehicle stop for several traffic violations. During the contact, it was determined the operator was in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Werner investigated several archery deer baiting complaints in Marinette County in September. Enforcement action was taken.

Wautoma Team / September

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, contacted an individual in a state land parking lot who was found to have fished without a license, driven while revoked and operated an unregistered motor vehicle with incorrect plates. Enforcement action was taken.

A Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department deputy and warden Jonathan Kaiser patrolled the Waupaca Chain O’ Lakes during the Labor Day weekend with enforcement action taken for individuals fishing without a license, failing to possess PFDs in their watercraft, boating while under the influence and an individual was arrested for resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement officers in connection with a boating under the influence arrest.

Wardens Zachary Seitz, of Shiocton, and Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, followed up on an unlawful baiting complaint with individuals contacted and enforcement action taken for the placement and hunting over bait while archery deer hunting and hunting deer without a license.

Wardens Ben Mott, of Wautoma, and Jon Kaiser, of Waupaca, patrolled Long Lake for boating and fishing activity and took enforcement action against one operator for not having enough life jackets aboard for passengers. The boat operator also received a warning for fishing without a license.

Warden Mark Schraufnagel, of Clintonville, responded to a call of an injured eagle that had been located on private property. The eagle had significant injuries, including a badly damaged eye. The eagle was transported to REGI for care. The male eagle was estimated at 40 years old and it’s believed the injuries were sustained in a fight with another male for territory.

Warden Schraufnagel located a party that had placed corn and mineral for deer feeding. Enforcement action was taken.

Lake Winnebago Team / September

Warden Michael Disher, of Chilton, checked dove hunters on the Brillion State Wildlife Area and Killsnake State Wildlife Area. Disher found multiple hunters using all lead shot to hunt and shoot doves. Several hunters had already killed some birds. Enforcement actions were taken.

Warden Disher monitored a group of early season teal hunters in response to a complaint of late shooting activity. Disher observed one hunter fire his gun empty, reload and repeat this cycle three times at flocks of swallows and black terns. The hunter killed several of the protected birds which he never looked for nor retrieved. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Zachary Seitz, of Shiocton, followed up on a complaint from the DNR tip line of people shooting killdeer during the early teal season. Seitz found that multiple individuals were involved in harvesting killdeer. Killdeer are a protected species in the state of Wisconsin. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Seitz checked an individual who did not have a small game license while hunting ducks. Seitz also learned that the individual had been waterfowl hunting earlier in the season before he had purchased any waterfowl stamps or approvals. Enforcement action was taken.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team / September

Wardens Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire County, and Kevin Christorf, of Clark County, found that a fisherman had harvested a 67-inch sturgeon without having a carcass tag. Enforcement action taken.

Warden Christorf responded to an open burning violation near Pike Lake in Chippewa County. Christorf found that the individual had already burned a trailer house, a camper and was in the process of burning another camper. The individual has multiple past burning violations. Enforcement action is underway.

Wardens Bolks and J.J. Redemann, of Dunn County, responded to a boat rescue/capsized boat request on the Chippewa River in Dunn County. Two individuals were operating a jet boat on the shallow river when the motor sucked up rocks and shut off. The boat then turned sideways in the swift water and capsized when it was pinned against a downed tree along the river bank. One individual briefly had their leg wrapped around the boat rope but was able to free his leg. Redemann and Bolks went out in a boat, located the two individuals and were able to safely bring them back to the landing. Luckily, the boaters were uninjured after the boat flipped on top of them as it was pulled under a low-hanging tree along the riverbank.

Lower St. Croix Team / September

Wardens Kyle Kosin and Brad Peterson, of Pierce County, took enforcement action against a person found returning to a vehicle parked off the roadway in a woods near the Mississippi River. The wardens’ investigation determined the person was in possession of approximately one pound of illegally harvested and possessed ginseng roots. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Jaime McDermid, of Dunn County, received a complaint of a person impeding a group of lawful goose hunters. McDermid arrived on the scene and observed an individual walking around behind a house, yelling, and waving arms in the air. McDermid contacted that person, who explained there were people hunting on a property behind the house and the person did not like that. The hunters had permission to be there. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden McDermid investigated a complaint of loaning/borrowing deer tags that occurred during the 2019 archery season. During the investigation, the person said he hunts with a relative in northern Dunn County and did so throughout the 2019 archery season. The person said he shot an 8-point buck in early November, but he and his relative were unable to find it until the following day. The person’s relative then used his tag on the deer, registered it late and brought it home. The person later harvested an additional 10-point buck and registered it late. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden McDermid met with an individual in a goose overbagging/carcass littering case. The person had previously been caught by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department after harvesting 10 geese in one day during the early season. The daily bag limit at the time was five geese. McDermid also investigated the individual regarding six geese found dumped on land not far from the individual’s residence. The individual admitted to dumping the goose carcasses. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden J.J. Redemann, of Dunn County, contacted a hunter on the archery opener who had harvested four deer during the previous three hunting seasons – and none of those deer had been registered. The hunter explained they stopped registering deer when hunters were no longer required to take them to the gas station, tavern or sporting goods store for in-person registration. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Redemann and McDermid investigated a deer baiting case involving an individual who placed a concoction of fly poison mixed with cola next to their illegal bait. Their investigation showed the individual did so because the person was upset raccoons were eating expensive bait blocks before the deer could. Enforcement action was taken for illegal bait and poisoning wildlife.

Warden Redemann responded to a baiting complaint where hunters reportedly moved state wildlife area signs farther onto private property so they could hunt there. The warden’s investigation found they hunted the private property over large illegal bait piles of shelled corn. Enforcement action was taken for illegal bait.

Warden Redemann responded to a complaint of no-trespassing signs being placed on state land adjacent to public backwaters of the Chippewa River. Redemann found the signs on state land and learned the neighboring property owner placed the signs to keep duck hunters off the public waterway. Redemann discussed the property line issue, as well as the right of the public to recreate on navigable waterways, with the landowner. The illegal signs were removed.

Warden Redemann took enforcement action on three individuals operating ATVs on DNR land. One individual let their 9-year-old drive on the property and described the sand hills on the state land as a “playground” for them. Citations were issued to the adults involved with the illegal operation.

Mississippi River Team / September

Warden Shawna Stringham of Viroqua was contacted by a landowner who had seen an individual hunting ginseng on his property without the landowner’s permission. Stringham contacted the ginseng digger, who was found to be in possession of ginseng and did not have the stalks with the person, as required by law. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Meghan Jensen, of Trempealeau, was patrolling the Trempealeau Lakes area when she observed a truck with an empty trailer leave the parking lot. Jensen then observed one person in a boat at the dock. Upon contact the individual stated their friend had left to pick up a third person to join them for fishing. The individual stated the fishing was good and the two of them had already kept over 30 bluegills. Upon counting the fish, it was found that there were 39 bluegills; the daily bag limit for bluegills in that area was 15 per person. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Jensen received a report of two hikers at Perrot State Park who were unable to find their way back to their vehicle and one of the hikers was also recovering from medical treatment. With assistance from Trempealeau Police Chief Tim Moen, Jensen was able to locate the two hikers and ensure they made it out of the woods safely.

At around 4:30 a.m. one day, warden Edward McCann, of La Crosse, contacted three anglers who had been fishing overnight with too many hooks and were in possession of three dead and partially butchered lake sturgeon in a cooler. Enforcement action was taken by McCann and Minnesota DNR conservation officers.

Warden Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, was patrolling fishing activity below Lock and Dam No. 5 on the Mississippi River when he observed an angler catch and keep what appeared to be a 3-foot lake sturgeon, for which there is a catch-and-release-only season on the Mississippi River below the Red Wing dam from June 16 through April 14. Jumbeck contacted a Minnesota warden, who responded to the boat and discussed the situation with the angler, who initially said he had only caught panfish. The sturgeon was located in a second livewell and measured 36½ inches. The fish could not be released successfully and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Jumbeck investigated a deer baiting complaint and found that the individual had placed approximately 250 pounds of shelled corn throughout the property for the purpose of hunting. Baiting and feeding has been illegal in Buffalo County for several years. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Cody Adams, of Prairie du Chien, Shawna Stringham, and Ed McCann came upon two men leaving state property after illegally harvesting ginseng on private property without permission. One of the men did not have a ginseng license. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Adams and Gavin Keefauver completed an archery hunting investigation and found a man had shot two bucks while archery hunting during the 2019 archery season. The man purchased an archery license for a relative and illegally registered the second buck on his relative’s buck authorization. Enforcement action was taken.