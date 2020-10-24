Outdoor News Radio – October 24, 2020

It’s a full hour of Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister catching up on everything outdoors in Minnesota and across the region in this week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio. Topics include a report on last weekend’s South Dakota pheasant opener, handgun optics, a classic Sid Hartman story involving Outdoor News founder Jim Peterson, some bizarre reports like the record python in the Everglades, and some controversy involving the so-called “cabbage rocks” in southeast Minnesota.