Outdoor News Radio – October 10, 2020

Host Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman launch the show with a Minnesota pheasant opener outlook as well as lending a critical eye toward Rep. Collin Peterson’s new bill that could threaten wetland easements in the Duck Factory. “Tackle” Terry Tuma then drops in to chat about fall fishing before Rob and Tim Lesmeister wrap up the show with chatter on everything from the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 to panfish regulations to a black bear harvested in southeastern Minnesota to the passing of one of their favorite guitarists, the legendary Eddie Van Halen.