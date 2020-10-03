Outdoor News Radio – October 3, 2020

Lots of early season hunting chatter with Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman kicks off this week’s Outdoor News Radio with reports on the archery deer opener, duck season, and early grouse hunt. Spielman also shares an unfortunate story about his pup’s second bad encounter with barbed wire. Eric Michel from the DNR then joins Drieslein to chat about the deer hunter wildlife observation study underway this season. Finally, Tim Lesmeister drops in to remember Tommy Skarlis and recognize the 40th anniversary of Dave Genz inventing the Fish Trap. They also talk about the recent mountain lion road-killed in the Twin Cities.