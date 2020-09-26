Outdoor News Radio – September 26, 2020

It’s Minnesota duck opener weekend so host Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman discuss the forecast for waterfowl this fall as well as the state’s quality bluegill initiative. The DNR’s wolf specialist, Dan Stark, then drops in to preview some virtual public meetings his agency will host in coming weeks to gather feedback on wolf management in the state. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela talks migration with Rob, then Wisconsin Outdoor News Editor Dean Bortz calls in to talk about a massive bear taken in the Badger State and offers some thoughts on firearms deer hunting there this fall.