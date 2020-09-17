New York Outdoor News Calendar – September 18, 2020

Season Dates

Sept. 19: Early bear season opens, certain Northern Zone WMU’s

Sept. 19-20: Youth Waterfowl Days, Northeast and Southeast Zones.

Sept. 20: Northern Zone grouse season opens.

Sept. 26: New York Free Fishing Day.

Sept. 26-27: Youth Waterfowl Days, Lake Champlain Zone.

Sept. 27: Northern Zone archery season for deer opens.

Sept. 27: Early bear season closes (portions of Southeastern NY)

Sept. 30: Frog and turtle seasons close.

Oct. 1: Southern Zone archery season, Northern Zone turkey season and numerous small game seasons open in New York. Coyote hunting season also opens in most of the state. Check the New York Hunting & Trapping regulations guide and DEC’s website for season dates as many vary per region.

Oct. 10-12: New York’s Youth Big Game Hunting weekend (Columbus Day weekend)

Oct. 14: Fall Turkey season closes (Northern Zone)

Oct. 15: Trout season closes.

Oct. 14: Northern Zone crossbow season opens.

Oct. 16: Early bear season closes (portions of Northern Zone)

Oct. 16: Northern Zone archery deer and bear season closes.

Oct. 17: Fall turkey season opens (Southern Zone, tentative)

Oct. 17: Northern Zone muzzleloader deer and bear season opens.

Oct. 23: Northern Zone muzzleloader deer and bear seasons close.

Oct. 24: Northern Zone big game (rifle) season opens.

Oct. 25: Fisher, marten bobcat, raccoon, fox, coyote, weasel, & opossum trapping opens (parts or all of state, tentative.

Oct. 25: Fox, raccoon, skunk, weasel, & opossum hunting season opens (except Long Island)

Oct. 25: Bobcat hunting/trapping, & mink/muskrat trapping seasons open (parts of state, tentative)

Oct. 30: Fisher trapping season closes (portions of state)

Oct. 30: Fall turkey season closes (Southern Zone, tentative)

Nov. 7: Crossbow season opens (most of Southern Zone)

Nov. 20: Crossbow season closes (most of Southern Zone)

Nov. 21: Southern Zone big game (rifle) season opens.

Archery

Sept. 19: WTU Southern Tier Chapter Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Howard Community Center. For more info call Dan Cornish, 607-329-2563.

Sept. 20 & 27: Wilson Conservation Club Annual 3D Archery Shoot at the Wilson Conservation Club, Wilson, N.Y. Info: wilsonconservationclub.com

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here.

Sept. 19: WTU Southern Tier Chapter Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Howard Community Center.

Sept. 26: Finger Lakes American Freedom WTU dinner, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Horseheads. Info: 607-343-3614.

Oct. 17: WTU East Worcester Fish & Game Banquet, 4:30 p.m., East Worcester Fish & Game Club. Info: 607-397-1740.

Education/Seminars

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

Sept. 20 & 27: Wilson Conservation Club Annual 3D Archery Shoot at the Wilson Conservation Club, Wilson, N.Y. Info: wilsonconservationclub.com

Sept. 20: Hunter Education Class at the Deerpark Senior Center. Limited to 20 students. Info: 845-291-3276

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to: register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Warren County Municipal Center on Rt. 9 (Exit 20), Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Oct. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Lisle Knife and Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).

Oct. 25: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: 631-669-0094.

Nov. 8: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun and Knife Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: 607-748-1010, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Nov. 11: Whitney Point Sportsmen Association Sight in Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Club. Info: 607-423-4746.

Special Events

(Note: some special events may now be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus situation.)

Sept. 26: National Hunting & Fishing Day. Info: nhfday.org.

Sept. 26-27: 34th Annual NYPA Wildlife Festival held on the grounds of the Power Authority’s Visitor Center in Lewiston. Info: 716-286-6661

Tournaments/Contests

New York Kayak Bass Fishing Fall fishing tournament. Info: 585-749-6469, or email:

newyorkkbf@gmail.com.