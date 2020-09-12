Outdoor News Radio – September 12, 2020

Full show kicks off with a thorough report on the 2020 ring-necked pheasant hunting outlook for Minnesota. (Hint: It’s good!) “Tackle” Terry Tuma (or “T3” as he’s affectionately know) then joins host Rob Drieslein with some insight into fall walleye fishing and a turnover preview. The “Birdchick” Sharon Stiteler then drops in to talk about Hawk Ridge and the hummingbird migration. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the show with a chat about the black bear hunting season and the dearth of shooting ammunition around the country this fall.