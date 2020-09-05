Outdoor News Radio – September 5, 2020

Lots of wild rice talk on this week’s Outdoor News Radio. Ricky Lien, the Minnesota DNR’s wetland habitat team supervisor, calls into the show to discuss how his agency manages wild rice lakes across the state. Tim Lesmeister and host Rob Drieslein then discuss their personal stories of hand-harvesting wild rice in the region. Tim Spielman helps Rob kick off the show with lots of waterfowling chatter, especially discussion on bumping up the Canada goose limit and whether Minnesota will ever allow an early teal season.