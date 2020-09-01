DNR: Fall hunting, trapping season forecasts highlight hunter opportunities, notable changes to limits, zones

MADISON, Wis. – Hunters and trappers across Wisconsin are in final countdown mode to the fall season openers.

To help them get ready, the Wisconsin DNR has compiled the 2020 fall forecast series, which details everything Wisconsinites need to know ahead of the game, the agency said in announcing the release of the forecasts, which follow.

2020 Fall Deer Hunting Forecast

2020 Fall Upland Game Bird Hunting Forecast

2020 Fall Migratory Bird Hunting Forecast

2020 Fall Bear Hunting Forecast

2020 Fall Furbearer Hunting and Trapping Forecast

