Outdoor News Radio – August 29, 2020

Lots of chatter on this week’s Outdoor News Radio, starting with a discussion about the health of mourning dove hunting with host and Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman. Joe Albert then drops in to talk about the recent Minnesota DNR Enforcement Academy graduation, plus he and Rob discuss a grisly discovery by a conservation officer in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Tony Peterson then drops in to offer tips on preseason whitetail bowhunting scouting tips, and then Tim Lesmeister and Rob wrap up the show remembering Gary Clancy and celebrating the new state wildlife management area named in his honor.