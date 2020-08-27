Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 28, 2020

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that many hunters are telling him their trail cameras are picking up some very big bucks this year. Fetchkan reminds trail-camera users that placing food out to attract deer is illegal in Disease Management Areas.

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf asks anyone with information about a hawk possibly being shot on Mentzer Gap Road in Waynesboro to please call the Southcentral Region Office at 814-643-1831.

Juniata County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports charges pending against two juveniles and one adult man stemming from an incident on New Year’s Eve where three white-tailed deer were taken at night from a vehicle with a .22 long rifle.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports incidents involving unsafe actions at the State Game Lands 242 shooting range, including shooters loading firearms while others are downrange, have been reported. Those caught violating safety requirements will be cited.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports a Hopewell Township couple was charged for unlawfully importing and possessing a primate.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass reports that citations and warnings were issued recently for various violations of state game lands regulations.

Monroe County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports filing multiple charges against individuals for swimming in Wild Creek near Beltzville State Park. Wild Creek is Class A protected trout waters and swimming is strictly prohibited to ensure the quality of its waters. The area is well-posted against swimming. Abraham reminds the public to familiarize themselves with the rules and regulations for state properties by reading signs posted in parking areas.

Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich reports conducting shooting range details with Luzerne County Game Warden Justin Faus at the State Game Land 58 shooting range and issuing numerous written warnings for shooters not in possession of a valid hunting license or shooting range use permit.

Luzerne County Game Warden Justin Faus reports serving a search warrant in Luzerne County in coordination with the Pennsylvania State Police. “We often receive help from other law-enforcement agencies and this cooperation helps provide the best wildlife law-enforcement possible,” said Faus.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports encountering an individual who was in possession of red-tailed hawk feathers. He said found them at a golf course and didn’t realize it’s unlawful to possess parts of protected birds. The situation was handled with a warning.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports citing an individual for taking possession of a wild raccoon.

Northumberland County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports illegal dumping of household items on State Game Land 84 in East Cameron Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Montour and Northumberland counties Game Warden Jared Turner reports that information is being sought regarding illegal ATV activity on State Game Land 325 off Water Company Road. Please call the Northeast Region Office at 570-675-1143 with any information.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports that most folks are commenting on the large number of big-rack bucks that seem to be everywhere. “The upcoming deer hunting season should be good,” said Webb.