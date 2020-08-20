Wisconsin Cuffs & Collars – August 21, 2020

NORTHEAST REGION

Green Bay Team/July

While patrolling by boat on the Fox River in July, wardens Amanda Kretschmer and Gaven Brault, both of Green Bay, contacted a female who was hand-fishing from the shorelines along the Fox River State Trail. The female was fishing with four hooks and baits. In Wisconsin, it is illegal to fish with more than three hooks, line or lures. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Alyssa Neff-Miller, of Manitowoc, saw a vehicle pulling a boat and trailer with a large amount of aquatic vegetation on the trailer. She conducted a traffic stop. During the contact, Neff-Miller learned the operator had traveled from an adjacent county with the aquatic vegetation on the trailer and did not attempt to remove any of the vegetation before leaving the boat landing. It is illegal for any vehicle to be transported on a public highway with aquatic vegetation attached. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Supervisor George Protogere, of Green Bay, responded to a call in Manitowoc County in July involving a landowner who had shot and killed a Canada goose out of season. Upon arrival, the goose was located on the lawn. The landowner admitted to shooting the goose with his 12-gauge shotgun and 00 buckshot. Enforcement action was taken.

NORTHERN REGION

Ashland Team/July

Wardens Amie Egstad and Lynna Martin, both of Bayfield, were on patrol when they came upon a boat fishing inside the Gull Island Refuge on Lake Superior. Enforcement action was taken.

Ashland Team wardens Phil Brown, Rick Peters and Matt Koshollek joined efforts with an Iron River Police Department officer and patrolled ATV and off-highway vehicle enforcement in the Iron River area in response to multiple complaints about a large group with numerous violations that visits the area every year. The officers’ collective efforts resulted in multiple enforcement actions for violations, including illegal operation, no safety certification for ATV/OHM, illegal riding on parts of machine not manufactured for passengers, seatbelt violations, exhaust violations, trail pass violations, registration violations, headlight violations, regulatory sign violations and individuals under 18 not wearing helmets.

Warden Dave Sanda, of Gordon, was contacted by Solon Springs Town Board chairman about concerns over the town’s Fourth of July fireworks show. The local officials had concerns for the public’s safety should boat traffic for the fireworks become congested. Sanda enlisted other wardens and the Douglas County recreation deputies to patrol the night of the fireworks and made numerous on-water contacts and some citations were issued in the name of maintaining the public’s safety.

Warden Stevie Macy, of Ashland, reports that when two major storms in a row producing gusts of more than 70 mph winds threatened Copper Falls State Park, campers at every site were notified on an individual basis and many evacuated the park. A tornado touched down approximately 15 miles from the park. No injuries were reported by campers.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team/May

Wardens Kevin Christorf, of Cornell, and Bob Kneeland, of Chippewa Falls, were on patrol on Otter Lake and contacted two boaters in separate stops. Both were found to have consumed illegal narcotics prior to operating the boat. Enforcement actions were taken in both cases.

Wardens Christorf and Kneeland contacted occupants of three separate boats in a row on Otter Lake. The wardens found that each fisherman in each boat were in possession of three illegal sized walleyes. In addition, two individuals overbagged on panfish. Enforcement actions were taken.

Warden Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire, completed an investigation into the report of a fisherman throwing fish against rocks and kicking the fish back into the Eau Claire River after catching them. The fisherman stated he kicked and threw the fish because he was catching rough fish and wanted to catch more bass. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Bolks and deputies from the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Department contacted three individuals who were out on state land late at night. The individuals said they were out on the rural road to hang out and look for a $200,000 drone that one of them witnessed on the property earlier in the week. Two of the individuals had headlamps on and possessed spotlights, which they were using to shine the woods. Bolks discovered a loaded rifle in the vehicle and took enforcement action.

Wardens Bolks and Jake Holsclaw, of Eau Claire, were patrolling the Chippewa River near Chippewa Falls when they observed multiple poles lined along the river bank. The wardens went to the location and found four poles set up for fishing. The wardens were unable to locate the fisherman at the residence. The wardens released catfish from the stringers and one that was caught on a pole prior to the wardens’ arrival. The wardens took enforcement action while the Chippewa Falls Police Department handled drug issues at the residence that were discovered during the investigation.