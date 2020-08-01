Outdoor News Radio – Aug. 1, 2020

Lots of chatter between host Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman about upcoming pheasant counts in Minnesota and Iowa, plus a recap on House passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. Then Eran Sandquist from Pheasants Forever joins the conversation to talk with Rob about the upcoming August 19 dedication of the Gary Clancy Wildlife Management Area near Mankato. Tim Lesmeister pops in as Rob recaps his recent trip fishing northern pike and lake trout in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.