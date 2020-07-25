Outdoor News Radio – July 25, 2020

Changes to the 2020 Minnesota white-tailed deer hunting season plus chatter on how Ontario outfitters are faring with the closed border situation dominate the start of this week’s Outdoor News Radio. Then Stan Tekiela joins host Rob Drieslein to talk about nongame topics like California condor recovery, and Goldie Gopher – who’s actually a 13-lined ground squirrel. Tim Lesmeister and Rob engage in a robust conversation on whether or not the National Park Service should allow moose hunting on Isle Royale.