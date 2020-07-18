Outdoor News Radio – July 18, 2020

Get some mid-summer fishing tips from “Tackle” Terry Tuma on this week’s edition of Outdoor News Radio. Plus, John Mazurkiewicz from Shimano joins host Rob Drieslein with some insight into the virtual ICAST fishing industry trade show this week, as well as the latest products from Shimano. On either side are Tim Spielman and Tim Lesmeister, who chat about the 2020 Outdoor Leaders Award, bears raiding bird feeders, and the shakeup in Twin Cities outdoors radio.