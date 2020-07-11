Outdoor News Radio – July 11, 2020

Chatter on this week’s Outdoor News Radio focusing on high water temperatures and what they might mean for catch-and-release of big fish like muskies. Tim Spielman joins host Rob Drieslein to talk about some poisoning of Canada geese in St. Cloud, plus the unexpected rainbow trout in Lake Carlos near Alexandria. The Lake Detective Steve McComas drops in for a chat about how Minnesota lakes and fisheries fared during a “weird” spring. (This segment is also available via the Outdoor News channel at Youtube.com.) Finally, Tim Lesmeister spends time with Rob talking BWCA fishing strategies during the heart of summer and they talk about South Dakota’s recent decision to cancel its annual August roadside pheasant survey.