Outdoor News Radio – July 4, 2020

Lots of dog and deer talk on this week’s Outdoor News Radio. Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman and host Rob Drieslein chat about the final tallies from last year’s deer hunting in Minnesota, then offer some early forecast insights into 2020. Bowhunting expert and dog training writer Tony Peterson stops by to discuss summer deer scouting and why folks might be seeing “bachelor buck” groups on their trail cameras right now. Tim Lesmeister closes out the show with Rob, and they discuss the effect the pandemic and economy has had on conservation nonprofits, then Tim offers his insight on the explosion (and fun) of wildlife watching via trail cameras.