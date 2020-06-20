Outdoor News Radio – June 20, 2020

Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman open the show with a discussion about the great bite on Lake Mille Lacs this month, then Stan Tekiela visits to talk about fishers (a large member of the weasel family) recolonizing southeastern Minnesota. A video version of the segment with Stan is available to view via the Outdoor News Youtube.com channel or on Facebook. Tim Lesmeister and Rob then discuss Ron Schara’s column and the recent decision from South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks not to conduct its spring pheasant count. They wrap it up by analyzing the new, liberalized hunting rules for bears and caribou in the state of Alaska, where Tim’s son is a hunting guide.