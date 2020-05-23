Outdoor News Radio – May 23, 2020

Kicking off this week’s show, host Rob Drieslein and Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman discuss Minnesota DNR Enforcement’s announcement that it has cited two men in the ruffed grouse poaching case caught on trail camera last month. Longtime contributor Ron Hustvedt visits to chat about the upcoming 12th annual Fleet Farm Minnesota Fishing Challenge on May 30 to benefit Minnesota Teen Challenge. Drieslein then chats with Buddy Huffaker from the Wisconsin-based Aldo Leopold Foundation about a new version of A Sand County Almanac and Drieslein’s recent Leopold bench family project. (Check out his blog at www.outdoornews.com/minnesota for complete plans.) Finally, Tim Lesmeister calls into the show for some laughs about a road-killed armadillo found in Carlton County.