Outdoor News Radio – May 16, 2020

Lots of topics in this week’s installment of Outdoor News Radio. “Tackle” Terry Tuma recaps fishing opener 2020, then Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela drops in to chat about fishers in southern Minnesota as well as spring drumming of ruffed grouse. Tim Lesmeister helps host Rob Drieslein wrap up the discussion with topics like yellow perch management and the health of the Mississippi River.