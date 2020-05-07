Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – May 8, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

May 23: Adams Brown QF Banquet, 5 p.m., Georgetown Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall. For more info call Jeff Ratliff, 937-515-0827.

June 13: Northern Ohio SCI Banquet, 4 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, Massillon. For more info call Sheryl Powell, 330-416-9786.

Sept. 25: Zanesville Friends of NRA Banquet, 6 p.m., Prophets Park, Zanesville. For more info call Don Pagath, 740-674-6364.

Season Dates

May 4: Spring wild turkey northeast zone opens.

May 17: Spring wild turkey season closes south zone.

May 31: Spring wild turkey season closes northeast zone.

Shooting/Archery

May 17, June 21, July 19: Leipsic Fishing & Hunting 3D Bowshoot, 9 a.m. reg. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805.

* * *

Lone Eagle Bowmen Schedule. For more info go to www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744.

May 3, Aug. 2, Sept. 6: 30 Target 3D.

June 6-7: Ohio 3D Group Qualifier.

July 5: Four Man Team (Blind Draw).

Sept. 20: Bowhunter Warm up.

* * *

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Road, Berlin Center, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128.

April 25-26, May 23-24, June 27-28, July 25-26, Aug. 22-23: 3D Shoots.

Aug. 29-30: Sonny Melius Memorial Shoot.

Sept. 19-20: Whitetail Tune up.

Tournaments/Contest

June 6: Springfling Bowfishing, 2 p.m., Lees Camp Grounds. For more info call Mike Barber, 518-309-4411.

Meetings

Editor’s note: Some or all of these meetings are subject to cancellation. Check with event organizers for more information.

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Association, meets the 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.