Outdoor News Radio – May 2, 2020

Outdoor News Radio this week highlights the gangbusters wild turkey season unfolding across Minnesota this spring. Stan Tekiela drops in to chat about chorus frogs and spring peepers, not to mention the dancing of woodcock in open woodlots near you. Mark Norquist of Modern Carnivore also joins host Rob Drieslein to talk about the new state Outdoor Recreation Task Force, then Tim Lesmeister wraps up the show with some walleye tips for the 2020 Minnesota Fishing Opener next Saturday, May 9.