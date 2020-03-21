Outdoor News Radio – March 21, 2020

Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman talk about the latest headlines in Outdoor News, including a new CWD-positive wild deer in Dakota County and a whole mess of Asian carp caught on the Mississippi River near La Crosse and Trempealeau. Then Minnesota DNR Fisheries Section Chief Brad Parsons joins Rob to discuss the new C&R regulation for walleyes on Lake Mille Lacs this summer. “Tackle” Terry Tuma drops in to talk late-ice tactics with an eye toward open-water crappies, then Sharon Stiteler, The Birdchick, joins Rob to tweet about the ongoing spring bird migration.