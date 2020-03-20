In-person youth turkey drawings canceled; Killbuck, Mosquito draws will be mail-in

Things are rapidly changing at the ODNR due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In response to the developing public health situation with COVID-19, the in-person drawings for youth turkey hunting at Killbuck Marsh and Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area refuges have been changed to a mail-in drawing this year. The in-person drawings have been cancelled.

Those interested in entering the drawings should send in an application form to the address found on this form: Killbuck Marsh & Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area Refuge Youth Turkey Hunting Information & Application.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife will draw names and randomly assign season dates and section combinations. Successfully drawn applicants will be mailed permits and associated rules after the drawing is completed. Applications must be postmarked no later than Monday, April 6, 2020. All youth must have a valid Ohio hunting license to register.

Additional questions regarding these youth turkey drawings can be directed to the Wildlife District Three headquarters at 330-644-2293.

We’ll pass on cancellations and procedural changes as we get them here at Ohio Outdoor News.

Southwest Ohio Eagle Creek turkey drawing planned by mail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio – In response to the developing public health situation with COVID-19 and the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) guidance on avoiding large gatherings, the in-person controlled hunt drawing at Indian Creek Wildlife area scheduled for Saturday, March 28, is canceled, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Those interested in entering the drawings should fill out the Eagle Creek Wildlife Area Drawing Registration Form and send it to the Indian Creek Wildlife Area headquarters, 4258 Snowhill Rd., Fayetteville, OH 45118. The form can also be emailed to Indian Creek Wildlife Area manager Randy Morgan at Randall.Morgan@dnr.state.oh.us. Envelopes must be postmarked by Saturday, March 28, or delivered to the Indian Creek office drop box by 3:30 p.m. on that date to be eligible. Successful applicants will be contacted by mail and email. All youth hunters are required to have a valid Ohio hunting license to register.

Permits for youth wild turkey season will be drawn first. Five permits are available and will allow one nonhunting adult to accompany up to two youth hunters (a youth hunter is 17 or younger on the date of the hunt).

After the youth drawing, permits will be issued for one-week sessions and allow the permittee and a designated partner access to hunt during that session. Five permits will be issued for each one-week session. The first permit drawn will be for a mentor and mentee. All other permits will be issued in the order drawn. All applicants are required to have an Ohio resident hunting license to enter the drawing.