Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 20, 2020

Northwest Zone – Captain Laura Petreikis

n Jo Daviess County, CPO Hoftender and CPO Klemme observed a hunter on an ATV with an uncased shotgun. They made contact with the hunter. He did not have a hunting license or habitat stamp and his deer permit was back at the house he was staying at. Upon further investigation, they found he was hunting over bait. He was issued citations for transportation of uncased gun, permit not in possession, and hunting over bait. He was issued warnings for no hunting license, no habitat stamp, the placement of the bait, and archery hunting over the bait from a date prior.

In Jo Daviess County, a Kentucky man and a Saint Charles man were caught hunting State Land with archery equipment during the shotgun season by CPO Hoftender and CPO Klemme. The Kentucky man wasn’t wearing the required orange and had a Kentucky driver’s license with non-resident hunting license, but resident deer permits. He was issued citations for falsification and no blaze orange. He was issued a warning for the illegal use of the archery device on State Land. The Saint Charles man was issued a citation for the illegal device and a warning for no valid permit.

In Jo Daviess County, CPO Hoftender and CPO Klemme responded to a trespass complaint that resulted in 4 citations for hunting without permission and warnings for no hunting license, no habitat stamp, and use of unplugged shotgun.

In Ogle County, CPO Palumbo issued a Davis Junction man a citation and multiple written warnings for firearm deer hunting on property without permission, no blaze orange, no habitat stamp, deer permit not in possession, and hunting license not in possession.

In Ogle County, CPOT Williams and CPO Beltran conducted an investigation near Rochelle of an unlawfully taken deer. It was determined a deer was taken unlawfully on Railroad property.

In Bureau County, A firearm hunter in Bureau County was cited near Tiskilwa for operating and ATV on the roadway. During the stop a 17-year-old Lasalle County youth was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition with no valid FOID card when eligible. The youth was educated on the procedure to obtain the FOID.

In LaSalle County, CPO Filipiak was on patrol in Northern La Salle county and received a call from an individual who wanted to report a violation on himself. The individual stated he had shot an 8PT buck with a shotgun outside of first firearm deer season. The individual stated while researching the season dates, he was given incorrect information. Due to the individual’s honesty and ability to take responsibility of his actions he was issued 5 written warnings.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson and CPO Elliott cited two Chicago men for unlawfully hunting by the use or aid of bait. Three baited stands were located with corn and mineral nearby. CPOs interviewed the hunter’s whom admitted to the placement of the bait. Citations and warnings were issued.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson responded to a complaint of unlawful deer hunting activity in Fulton County. CPO Thompson surveilled a location from a distance and identified a potentially untagged deer on the tailgate of a truck near a residence. CPO Thompson identified the owner of the vehicle and made contact with him. After a short interview, the man admitted to having shot the deer and not tagging it immediately. Upon further investigation, CPO Thompson identified a second deer on the property having not been tagged immediately upon kill. CPO Thompson issued citations for the violations.

In McDonough County, CPO Elliott completed an investigation involving unlawful take of a 10-point buck. The subject admitted to not having a hunting license, habitat stamp, or permit when he shot a 10-point buck with a crossbow. The subject then requested the assistance of another to help retrieve and utilize another’s permit to report the deer. The investigation led to the seizure of the buck and the crossbow used in the offense. Both subjects were cited for the violations related to the unlawful take of the deer and for the falsification.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Jed Whitchurch

In McHenry County, CPOs Tom Davis and Chris Winters cited four waterfowl hunters for hunting with the aid of bait. Upon inspection of the hunting area there were approximately 55 husked ears of corn placed within a 20 foot radius of the pit blind. The hunters were also issued written warnings for failure to maintain separate bag limits.

In Lake County, CPO Kelley cited an Antioch man for failure to attach temporary harvest tags to two deer he had just killed prior to being moved. Apparently, the subject shot a doe on his property but was unfortunately within 100 yards of his neighbor’s property, where the deer ran off to and died. The subject then secured a rope, ran across onto his neighbor’s property, tied a rope around the doe and dragged it back to his property. In the meantime, an 8-point buck was watching the entire episode unfold and evidently thought it was a good time to make his move. Unfortunately for the buck he decided to follow about 10 yards behind the doe being dragged and was eventually shot once on the subject’s property.

In Lake County, CPOT Roesch and CPO Reid arrested a subject in the Libertyville area for unlawfully hunting deer by use of bait (mineral block) and for unlawful take of a deer over bait. The subject’s brother was also arrested for archery hunting without a permit and hunting over bait.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber and CPOT Iaffaldano discovered a heavily baited property with multiple tree stands, box blinds, ground blinds, and trail cameras prior to the second firearm deer season. The property was checked daily until two hunters appeared. After waiting for the hunters to get to their blinds, they were confronted and the following violations were observed: No possession of hunting license, No habitat stamp, No blaze orange cap/vest, Unplugged shotgun, Buckshot, and hunting over bait. 7 Citations and 1 Warning were given to both hunters.

In Will County, CPO Prasun conducted a check on four waterfowl hunters in eastern Will County. During the check, it was determined that two of the hunters were keeping their harvested waterfowl on the same lanyard placing one individual hunter over the daily possession limit. Enforcement action was taken and both hunters were educated on the requirements pertaining to maintaining a separate bag of species separately and distinctly from other hunters.

Central Zone – Capts. Laura Petreikis and Jed Whitchurch

In Macoupin County, During the first firearm deer season, CPO Gushleff cited a subject for hunting over bait. On a tip, CPO Gushleff and Olroyd were advised a subject was baiting deer. The CPO’s checked the property and found a deer stand directly over a pile of corn and a mineral block. During the firearm season, CPO Gushleff checked the stand and never caught the subject hunting. On Sunday of the firearm season, CPO Gushleff walked further into the property and found a ground blind with a pile of corn and a mineral block directly in front of it. In the afternoon, CPO Gushleff walked into the first stand and caught the subject hunting. He was given 2 citations for hunting deer over bait.

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink responded to a hunting accident at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area. A disabled archery deer hunter who was not wearing a safety harness fell from his tree stand, breaking his scapula, hip, hand, and three vertebrae in his back. The hunter stated he has a heart condition and believes he passed out prior to falling out of his stand.

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink and CPO Wichern were on patrol on the opening morning of firearm deer season. Two watercraft inspections were completed after a group of hunters were observed on the Sangamon River. The hunters had used the boats to get to their deer hunting destinations. Neither boat had the required safety equipment nor current registration. Two citations and multiple written warnings were issued.

In Menard County, CPO Wahlbrink discovered a baited area behind a residential area. A trail camera was facing the baited area and a homemade ground blind was near it. The property owner admitted to hunting out of the blind and was issued a citation.

In Clark County, CPO Wellum issued a Crawford County resident a written warning for criminal trespass to real property. The hunter was upset the adjacent landowner had parked his vehicle too close to where he was hunting. He walked onto the adjacent property, opened the door to the vehicle and placed a rude note in his vehicle. The hunter had previously painted purple paint along the property line because he did not want the adjacent landowner on his hunting property. The hunter was told he was not allowed on the adjacent landowner’s property.

In Moultrie County, CPO Moody responded to Rural Moultrie County on a complaint of a man archery hunting during the closed firearm season and not wearing blaze orange. Hunters had told him the season was closed and that it was firearm season. CPO Moody located the man approximately 45 minutes later still hunting on the side of a ridge. The man was cited for failure to wear blaze orange during a firearm deer season. He was given warnings for hunting during a closed season and other violations. He was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

In Shelby County, CPO Moody cited a Mt Zion man for failure to wear any blaze orange while deer hunting during the firearms deer season. The man was also found to be hunting with a .243 rifle and was cited for that as well.

In Vermilion County, While on patrol in Vermilion Co, CPO Sanford observed two individuals tracking a harvested deer through a cut cornfield after dark. Once the individuals located the deer in the field, they immediately loaded it into the bed of a pickup truck and began to drive away. CPO Sanford met them at the field lane exit to conduct a deer hunting compliance check. Immediately, CPO Sanford observed an untagged whitetail buck in the bed of the pickup. After a brief interview, one of the individuals admitted to harvesting the deer and stated he knew the tagging requirements. The individual was issued a citation for the tagging violation..

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Clinton County, CPO Macias was called out to a hunting accident involving a subject hunting out of a tee stand on Army Corp of Engineers Property. He was coming down from the stand when he fell backwards onto his head, he complained of neck and back pain and 911 was called. He was airlifted out of the area and transported to St Louis.

IIn Randolph County, CPO Ralph Sievers is investigating a complaint about boards attached to cement blocks with nails protruding from the boards. The devices were found in the backwaters of the Kaskaskia River Fish and Wildlife by a waterfowl hunter. The devices were placed so waterfowl hunters who were entering the slough from the river would step on them in the shallow waters. The devices were visible due to the lower water levels.

In St. Clair County, During the first firearm deer season CPO Ray arrested 4 hunters hunting a property without permission. The hunters were unsure who owned the property. They have hunted the property for over ten years. Since no one told them to stop hunting they thought it was an approval to continue to hunt. One of the hunters received a citation for failing to wear solid blaze orange hat and vest visible while in the field hunting.

In Franklin County, CPO Williams located 2 firearm deer hunters in a pasture in rural Franklin County. The hunters did not meet the required Blaze Orange/Pink requirements and a compliance check was conducted in the field which discovered the hunters were minors (13 and 12 years old) One minor was found to be without hunting license and deer permit and the other had their father’s permit in their possession. The adults responsible for the two minors were located at home and indicated they had allowed the minors to hunt. Citations were issued under Parental Responsibility to the adults for the Wildlife Violations discovered during the compliance check.

In Perry County, CPO Lewis and Sgt Taylor investigated a fishing without permission complaint in Perry County. The fisherman had driven through a farmer’s soybean field to obtain access to closed mine property causing substantial damage to the crops. Complaints were signed by the mine manager and farmer. The two fishermen were arrested and taken to the Perry County Jail where they were charged with criminal trespass to agricultural land, criminal damage to the farmers cash crop and fishing without permission. The farmer estimated the crop damage to be over $1,000.

In Hamilton County, CPO Folden located a vehicle belonging to an Alabama hunter who had Illinois Resident permits and licenses. CPO Folden and CPO Haggerty located the subject and begin investigating. This investigation revealed the AL subject used to buy non-resident privileges when he could buy $25 doe tags. Starting in 2017, the AL hunter began falsifying information to buy Illinois resident privileges.