Trappers top hunters in 2019-20 bobcat harvest

Pike County led the harvest with 22 bobcats, 16 of those taken by trappers.

For the first time since the state reopened its bobcat season, trappers bagged more bobcats than hunters harvested.

The total harvest during the 2019-20 season was 335, with 306 credited to trappers and hunters. Roadkills and other salvaged bobcats accounted for 29 of the total harvest.

Again his year, 1,000 permits were issued.

Pike County led the harvest with 22 bobcats, 16 of those taken by trappers.

For more details on the season and a breakdown of bobcats harvested by trappers and hunters, read the March 6 issue of Illinois Outdoor News.