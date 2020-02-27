Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 28, 2020
Banquets/Fundraisers.
Feb. 29: Pittsburgh RMEF Banquet, 3;30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Mars. For more info call Tammy Mowry, 724-882-7390.
March 1: Alburtis Boy Scout Troop 86 Flea Market, 8-1 p.m., Alburtis Community Center. For more info call 610-762-9292.
March 6: Wolf Creek NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pine Township Social Hall, Grove City. For more info call Dean Osborne, 724-866-1166.
March 7: Sharon RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Yankee Ballroom, Yankee Lake. For more info call Terry Tulip, 724-854-9691.
March 7: Red Rock NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Appletree Terrace, Dallas. For more info call Chris, 570-704-9930.
March 12-13: Sportsmen’s Banquet, Yoder’s Restaurant, New Holland. For more info call 717-738-0963.
March 14: Greensburg RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Ferrante’s Lakeview Banquet Hall. For more info call Steve Kowatch, 724-516-1015.
March 14: Delaware River Shad Fishermen’s Assoc. Banquet, 6 p.m., Alpha Volunteer Firehouse, Alpha, NJ. For more info call Eric, 610-762-0440.
March 21: NW PA RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Cross Creek Resort, Titusville. For more info call Jessica Buck, 814-968-5758.
March 21: Clearfield County WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Clearfield County Fairgrounds Expo, Clearfield. For more info call Brent Simmons, 814-889-9600.
March 21: Blue Mountain RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Leesport Farmer’s Market Banquet Hall. For more info call Glenn Balthaser, 610-926-9190.
March 21: Chestnut Ridge TU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ramada by Wyndaham, Uniontown. For more info call Eugene Gordon, 724-277-8688.
March 28: Erie Co. RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Nicks Place, Edinboro. For more info call Carolyn Huff, 724-699-8474.
March 28: Second Chance Tom’s NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Ambridge District Sportsmen’s Assoc., Baden. For more info call Donald Short, 724-561-4722.
March 28: NEPA WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Triton Hose Company, Tunkhannaockk. For more info call Randy Storrs, 570-690-7514.
March 28: Northern counties Full Fans NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Anthracite Hotel, Carbondale. For more info call Ed Mellin, 570-468-5967.
April 4: Berks County WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Leesport Farmers Market Inc, Leesport. For more info call Shawn Kramer, 610-763-0820.
April 4: Northeastern PA Friends of NRA Banquet, Genetti Manor, Dickson City. For more info call Shawn Corcoran, 570-947-8024.
April 4: Mountain Laurel TU Banquet, Holiday Inn, Downtown. For more info call Tom Murray, 814-467-4034.
April 4: Renoveo RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Sportsman’s Hotel, Renovo. For more info call Shannon Fry, 814-387-0197.
April 18: Locust Valley WTU Banquet, 4 p.m., Ryan Township Fire Hall, Barnesville. For more info call Dave Morgan, 570-205-2253.
April 18: PA State Fox & Coyote Hunter’s Assn Banquet, 4 p.m., Wyalusing American Legion, Wyalusing. For more info call Richard Bednarczyk, 570-586-9270.
April 18: Clarion County Banquet, 4 p.m., Antler Club, Lucinda. For more info call Eugene Lander, 814-226-6474.
May 9: Central PA RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Altoona Grand Hotel, Altoona. For more info call Mary Peoples, 814-672-4383.
May 16: PA Grand Canyon RMEF Banquet, 3 p.m., Whitneyville Fairgrounds. For more info call Charles Newlin, 570-724-7583.
Season Dates
Feb. 29: Pheasant season closes in select WMU’s
Feb. 29: Squirrel and rabbit season closes.
March 14: Walleye and sauger season closes.
March 28: Regional mentored youth for trout day (Southeast)
March 31: Beaver trapping season closes.
Archery/Shoot
Now-Sept.: Saltsburg Sportsman Club, Archery Shoots, 1st Sun. of each month. Reg. 7-2 p.m. For more info call 724-639-0360.
March-Nov: Tulpenhochen Rifle & Pistol Club, noon. Pine Grove. For more info tulprpc.org or call 215-479-2503.
April 18: Blue Ridge Cherry Valley Rod & Gun Club, Women on Target, at the Club. For more info call 570-977-7829.
* * *
Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.
1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.
* * *
Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.
Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.
* * *
Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.
3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.
* * *
Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.
Every Tues.: Open Trap.
* * *
Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.
3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.
* * *
Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.
Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.
* * *
Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.
2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.
Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.
* * *
Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club, 2260 E. West Salem Rd, Creston, OH 44217. For more info call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408.
Sunday: Meets the 1st Sun. of the month, 11 a.m.
* * *
Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.
Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.
* * *
Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.
3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.
* * *
West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.
Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.
Tues.: Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.
* * *
United Bowhunters of PA, 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg PA, 17005. For more info call Gene King, 215-287-5029.
Feb. 29: Archery Golf Shoot, Tree Top Golf Course.
Shows
Feb. 28-March 1: Erie Outdoor Sport & Travel Expo, Fri. noon-8 pm., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., Bayfront Convention Center, Erie. www.eriepromotions.com/erie-sport-show/ for more info.
Feb. 29: Jim Pierce Decoy & Sporting Collectibles, 8-4 p.m., Minker Banquet Hall, Perryville, MD. For more info call J.K., 443-966-0312.
March 1: Sportsman’s Flea Market, 8-1 p.m., Alburtis Area Community Center, Alburtis. For more info call 610-762-9292.
March 7: Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale, 9-1 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center, Lancaster. For more info call 717-371-0395.
March 7: Erie PA Charter Boat Assoc. Great Lakes Walleye University & Tackle Expo, 8:30-5 p.m., St. John’s Banquet & Conference Hall. smallprogram@comcast.net for more info.
March 7: Gun Show, 8-4 p.m., St. Bartholomew Hall, Wilmore. For more info call Joe Fox, 814-736-8652.
March 14: Wellsville Fishing Flea Market, 7:30-3:30 p.m., Wellsville Fire Co. For more info call Steve, 717-756-6747.
March 15: Bechtelsville Fire Company, Hunting & Fishing Gear, 8-2 p.m., Bechtelsville Fire Co. For more info call Matt Moyer, 610-473-2979.
March 21: Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. Outdoor Sports Show, 8-4 p.m., National Guard Readiness Center, Carlisle. For more info call John Algeldinger, 717-422-5484.
April 4: PA Trappers Assoc. Dist. #8, Sportsmans Show, 7-5 p.m., Blain Picnic Grounds, Blain. For more info call 717-732-8099.
May 15-16: North American Trap Collectors Assoc. Show, Fri. noon-5 p.m, Sat. 7-noonish, North Orwell PA Community Hall. For more info call Bruce McCormick, 607-426-6276.
June 25-27, 2020: PA Trappers Assoc. State Rendezvous, Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds, Clearfield. 8-5 p.m. For more info call Jeff, 814-594-0896.
Education/Seminars
Now-Feb.: Hokendauqua TU Beginner’s Fly Tying Class, 9-noon, Northampton Middle School. For more info call John Bernick, 610-261-0696.
March 21: Blue Ridge Cherry Valley Rod & Gun Club, Seminar, 8:30-12:30 p.m., at the Club, Sciota. For more info call Nicholas DeMaria, 917-202-8266.
April 4: PCM Navajo Mission Team Seminar, 4 p.m., Marion Center, Presbyterian Church, Marion Center. For more info call Joseph Kanouff, 814-952-0649.
Tournaments/Contests
Feb. 28-March 1: Dilltown Sportsman’s Club, Coyote Hunt. For more info call Michael Muir, 814-341-5276.
March 14-15: Corydon Township Fire Dept. Coyote Hunt. For more info call Matt Cobb, 814-598-6532.
May 3: Port Matilda Children’s Fishing Derby, 1-4 p.m., Port Matilda Community Park. For more info call George Jackson, 814-692-4890.
May 16: Nimrod Fish & Wildlife Assoc. Contest, 8 a.m. For more info call Dennis Hassler, 610-334-9594.
June 6: Springfling Bowfishing, 2 p.m., Lees Camp Grounds. For more info call Mike Barber, 518-309-4411.
Special Events
March 21: Freedom Hunters, Veterans Pheasant Hunt, 8 a.m., Hartstown. For more info call Kory Slye, 814-671-9284.
Meetings
Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.
Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.
Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.
Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more info call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.
