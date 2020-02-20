Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Feb. 21, 2020

NORTHEAST REGION

Green Bay Team/January

Warden Chris Kratcha, of Sturgeon Bay, led a National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) “train the trainers” course for area school teachers and conservation wardens at Southern Door School.

Wardens Alyssa Neff-Miller, of Manitowoc, and James Moore, of Kewaunee, contacted an individual who was jigging for panfish on a local lake in Manitowoc County. During the contact, the wardens determined the person’s license was revoked and was not allowed to be fishing. Enforcement action was taken.

Lake Winnebago Team/January

Warden Michael Disher, of Chilton, investigated an individual who shot a buck with a rifle on the last day of the nine-day gun-deer season without having a valid hunting license or carcass tag. Enforcement action was taken for multiple violations.

Warden Disher patrolled area snowmobile trails and initiated enforcement contacts for the following violations: no trail pass, failure to display registration decals and no required safety class. Enforcement actions were taken.

Wardens Thomas Sturdivant, of Neenah, and Kaitlin Kernosky, of New London, patrolled the “Party on Poygan” event in Winnebago County and encountered several unregistered recreational vehicles (ATVs/UTVs and snowmobiles). Enforcement action was taken.

NORTHERN REGION

Antigo Team/January

Warden Kelly Crotty, of Florence, reported the Marinette County Circuit Court recently revoked a person’s DNR license privileges for one year after the person was found guilty for a deer baiting violation committed during the 2019 firearms deer season. The person also had been cited last spring for a deer registration violation.

Warden Pat Novesky, of Tomahawk, issued a citation to an ice fisherman on Lake Alice who had a short walleye partially covered in snow and under his ATV.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team/January

Warden Charles Ackerman, of Clark County, followed up on a citizen complaint regarding a turkey suspected to have been shot from a deer stand overlooking a corn-baited area. Upon investigation, it was found that the individual, after several untruthful statements, finally did acknowledge shooting the turkey over a previously baited area. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Ackerman and Erika Taylor investigated a case involving an individual who shot a buck during the gun-deer season without having first purchased a gun deer license. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Kevin Christorf, of Cornell, and Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire, investigated an illegal deer hunting complaint near Sheldon. The wardens’ investigation found that three individuals had shot five illegal deer during the past couple hunting seasons. It also was found that one of the individuals shot a bear in Zone A while holding only a Zone C harvest tag. It also was found the men illegally baited for deer in Taylor and Chippewa counties. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Ken Thomson, of Fall Creek, assisted the Augusta Police Department in the search for a sick child who left school in a disoriented state. Thomson eventually found the youth at his residence, where they waited with the police chief until the ambulance arrived. After a couple days rest, the child again was healthy.

Lower St. Croix Team

Warden Kyle Kosin, of Pierce County, investigated a case involving two individuals who were goose hunting in the Northern Zone after the close of the season. The warden found the two individuals shot three geese in the closed zone. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Kosin observed an ATV being operated on a state highway which is not designated as an ATV route. Kosin conducted a traffic stop on the ATV and talked with the operator. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Brad Peterson patrolled Pierce County snowmobile trails and stopped several operators for enforcement actions involving violations that included operating without a trail pass or a valid registration or a safety certificate.

Warden J.J. Redemann, of Dunn County, responded to a citizen complaint involving a large litter dump on public hunting grounds. The warden’s investigation of the area led to the responsible parties who were cited, and the garbage was removed.

Warden Redemann investigated a Dunn County individual who harvested multiple archery bucks during the 2017 deer season. The investigation showed the man first harvested a small buck and continued to hunt deer when a large buck came into a bait pile. The second buck was harvested and the man used his father’s archery buck authorization in an attempt to legitimize the illegal kill. The head mount was seized and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Redemann responded to an illegal feeding complaint near the city of Menomonie in Dunn County. Redemann found a large bait pile (more than 10 gallons) of buttered popcorn behind a residence with several well-worn deer trails headed to it. The investigation showed the resident took leftover popcorn from a movie theatre and used it to feed deer. Baiting and feeding of deer has been prohibited in Dunn County since CWD was detected in the area. The resident was educated and the movie treat was cleaned up.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Sheboygan County/January

Wardens Isaac Hackett, Anthony Arndt and Samuel Haferkorn spoke with an individual on suspected registration violations. The suspect admitted to harvesting two bucks on the second day of the nine-day gun-deer season. The suspect also stated to the wardens he logged onto his wife’s Go Wild account and purchased a gun deer license for her so he could register the second deer. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Anthony Arndt conducted a follow-up interview of a Sheboygan Falls man and it was discovered he shot two antlerless deer during the holiday hunt with only one valid harvest authorization for Sheboygan County. He then trespassed onto private property to retrieve one of the deer. The man subsequently used his sibling’s harvest authorization to register the animal. Enforcement action was taken.

Racine/Kenosha/Walworth Counties

Warden Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, followed up on complaints involving unregistered deer from previous hunting seasons. In one case, Smith’s investigation found a person had failed to register a 2019 buck because the person believed someone else had registered the deer for him. In another case, Smith found an individual registered a 2016 archery antlerless harvest using another person’s account. Enforcement actions were taken.

Warden Smith was a presenter at a Cub Scout troop and 4-H club to talk with members about the conservation warden career and the various responsibilities and duties that come with the public service work.