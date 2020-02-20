Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 21, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 21-23: Northeast Wisconsin Chapter of Safari Club International, Stadium View Bar & Grill and the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. For more info call Marty Witczak, 920-410-5968.

Feb. 22: Berlin Conservation Club Banquet, 5:30 p.m., City Inn, Berlin. For more info call Dave Polzin, 920-573-2760.

Feb. 22: Wisconsin Southeast WTU, 5 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 22: Clark County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. For more info call Roger Zvolena, 715-255-8165.

Feb. 22: River Valley NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Dino’s Restaurant, Portage. For more info call James Farrington, 608-235-8503.

Feb. 24: Barneveld Chapter WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Barneveld. For more info call Tracey Alvey, 608-712-3757.

Feb. 24: Wolf River NWTF Banquet, Crystal Falls Banquet Facility, New London. For more info call Eric Hull, 920-659-2221.

Feb. 27: Denmark WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, Denmark. For more info call James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

Feb. 27: Wisconsin Waterfowl Assoc. Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call Kevin O’Brien, 920-851-4611.

Feb. 27: Gateway Gobblers NWTF Banquet, 5:15 p.m., Columbian, West Bend. For more info call Al May, 262-305-2066.

Feb. 28: Coulee Region TU #278 Banquet, 6 p.m., Cedar Creek Country Club, Onalaska. For more info call Robert Hubbard, 608-792-3556.

Feb. 29: Melrose/North Bend WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 439, Melrose. For more info call Carl Sommerstad, 608-790-7077.

Feb. 29: Daves Musky Club Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Van Abel’s, Hollandtown. For more info call Dave Allen, 920-858-1962.

Feb. 29: Finnegan Lake Walleye Club Fundraiser, 8-5 p.m., Oconto County Fairgrounds, Gillett. For more info call Bill Cole, 920-373-5032.

Feb. 29: North Central Outdoors Banquet, Stetsonville Centennial Hall, Stetsonville, 5 p.m. For more info call Jerry Hubbard, 715-965-3406.

Feb. 29: North Shore NWTF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Memories Ballroom, Port Washington. For more info call Pat Hoffmann, 262-353-1884.

March 1: Yahara Fishing Club Kids Raffle, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

March 3: South Wayne WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Ludlow Mansion, Monroe. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

March 5: Northern Kettle Moraine WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Columbian, West Bend. For more info call Norb Yogerst, 262-677-2379.

March 6-7: SCI Wisconsin Banquet, 3 p.m., Grand Genevea Resort & Spa. For more info call Janean Gehl, 262-437-0097.

March 7: Poy Sippi WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hahn-A-Lula, Fremont. For more info call Dave Chase, 920-295-2605.

March 7: Flambeau WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Lanes, Park Falls. For more info call Dianna Schultz, 715-762-4413.

March 7: God’s Country Muskies Inc. Banquet, Moose Lodge, La Crosse. For more info call Jim, 608-792-7722.

March 7: Boscobel Area Sportsmen Banquet, 5 p.m., Boscobel Bowl & Ban. For more info call Sally Kinder, 563-581-8239.

March 7: Upland Chapter PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Marathon Trap Club, Marathon. For more info call Jake MacDonald, 715-571-4889.

March 7: WI Conservation & Education Foundation Banquet, 4 p.m., VFW Post 7591, Madison. For more info call Joyce Ryder, 715-409-0215.

March 10: DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Golden Mast, Okauchee Lake. For more info call Tom Munich, 262-490-3672.

March 12: Howard/Suamico Optimist WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Comfort Suites Hotel/Rock Garden, Green Bay. For more info call Alex Peterson, 920-492-9390.

March 12: Sheboygan DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pine Hills Country Club. For more info call Mark Taubenheim, 920-207-3361.

March 14: Blackhawk Musky Club Banquet, 5 p.m., UAW Hall, Janesville. For more info call Howard Dempsey, 608-290-8829.

March 14: WTU of Wisconsin Banquet, 8 a.m., The Three Bears Resort, Warrens. For more info call Marsha Bertram, 608-341-9520.

March 14: Great Northern WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Barkers Island Inn, Superior. For more info call 800-274-5471.

March 14: Big Bull Falls RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Stoney Creek Inn, Rothschild. For more info call Brenda Kruncos, 715-571-4420.

March 16: Beaver Dam Lake Assoc. Banquet, 5:15 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, Beaver Dam. For more info call 920-356-1200.

March 19: Muskego WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Muskego Lakes Country Club, Muskego. For more info call Pat Kirschbaum, 414-333-6874.

March 19: North Central Wisconsin WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rib River Ballroom, Marathon. For more info call Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912.

March 19: Wisconsin Waterfowl Assoc. Banquet, 6 p.m., Rock Gardens Banquet Facility, Green Bay. For more info call Bruce Urben, 920-660-2773.

March 21: De Forest WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Comfort Inn & Suites, De Forest. For more info call Brian Britten, 608-345-8409.

March 21: Buck Trail Archers WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Buck Trail Archery, Burlington. For more info call Tracy Brewer, 262-960-6127.

March 21: Winnebago NWTF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Waverly Beach, Menasha. For more info call Chris Jeszke, 920-205-4979.

March 21: Puchyan NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Royal Ridges, Ripon. For more info call James Werch, 920-229-1562.

March 21: Monroe NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Sparta American Legion, Sparta. For more infocall Steve Lopez, 608-487-0725.

March 21: RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Stoney Creek Inn, Onalaska. For more info call Alex Wegner, 608-792-4355.

March 21: Metro Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Heights Hall and Club, Stillwater. For more info call Lindell Blanchette, 651-263-3908.

March 21: Ozaukee/Washington Cty PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Ozaukee Pavillion, Cedarburg. For more info call Bethany McClintock, 859-445-5709.

March 21: RGS Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn. For more info call Dave Johnson, 715-492-5858.

March 23: DeForest DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Windsor Country Club. For more info call Tom Kruger, 608-635-5042.

March 26: Embarrass River WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Chet & Emil’s, Birnamwood. For more info call Bart Schultz, 920-655-1900.

March 26: Capital City QDMA Banquet, 5 p.m., Rexs Innkeeper, Waunakee. For more info call Jason Wenzel, 608-807-6389.

March 26: Washington County Walleyes for Tomorrow Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Columbian, West Bend. For more info call Craig Rohde, 262-357-4211.

March 28: Burnett County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., T-Dawgs, CREX Convention Center, Grantsburg. For more info call Ellen Chell, 715-417-0923.

April 1: Coulee Country WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Westby Rod & Gun Club, Westby. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

April 2: Merrill WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Lanes, Merrill. For more info call Jim Richardson, 715-536-4912.

April 4: Sporting Clays Fundraiser, 8-3:30 p.m., J & H Game Farm. For more info call Carl Gierke, 920-986-3272.

April 4: Central Wisconsin Chapter of Walleyes Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Moose Family Center, Stevens Point. For more info call David or Kim Borski, 715-341-9024.

April 4: Durand Area WTU Banquet, 5:15 p.m., Durand Rod & Gun Club, Durand. For more info call Mike Robelia, 715-672-5595.

April 4: Wisconsin South WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Sheraton Madison Hotel, Madison. For more info call 800-274-5471.

April 4: Dodge county Sporting/Conservation Alliance Fundraiser, Beaver Dam American Legion. For more info call Harold Drake, 920-344-6443

April 7: Beaver Dam WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bayside Supper Club, Beaver Dam. For more info call Jeff Ritchart, 920-960-4836.

April 9: Manitowoc WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Silver Valley Supper Club, Manitowoc. For more info call Greg Such, 920-482-0725.

April 11: Spencer WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Marshfield. For more info call Vic Stini, 715-650-8057.

April 11: Spring Life WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., RiverEdge Golf Course, Marshfield. For more info call 800-274-5471.

April 14: Between the Lakes Muskies Inc. Banquet, 5 p.m., The Village at 170. For more info call Kevin Rortvedt, 920-602-1419.

April 16: Lakeshore DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., City Limits Bar & Banquet, Manitowoc. For more info call Zack Maule,920-652-8957.

April 18: Packerland WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View, Green Bay. For more info call 800-274-5471.

April 18: Bayfield County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Iron River Community Center, Iron River. For more info call Jim Klobucher, 715-292-4403.

April 16: Fond du Lac PF Banquet, 6 p.m., Fond du Lac Knights of Columbus Hall. For more info call John Smedberg, 920-979-9006.

April 18: Headwaters Muskies Inc. Banquet, Whitetail Inn, St. Germain. For more info call Joe Koschnik, 715-542-2366.

April 25: Neillsville Area WTU, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Neillsville. For more info call Jill Artac, 715-456-7395.

April 25: Wisconsin Lake Michigan WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Village, Kohler. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Season Dates

Feb. 23: Lake Winnebago and upriver lakes sturgeon spearing season closes.

Feb. 29: Cottontail rabbit season closes.

March 1: Bass season closes upstream of the St. Croix Falls dam (C&R) & downstream (Prescott)

March 1: Lake sturgeon C&R closes on portions of Mississippi & St. Croix rivers (see regs)

March 1: Green bay game fish (tributaries/ditches) & inland fishing closures.

March 2: Leftover spring turkey tags will go on sale mid-March. Watch the DNR web site for sale dates and times.

March 8: Muskrat and mink trapping season close (statewide)

March 15: Beaver trapping season in zone D closes.

March 15: Green Bay yellow perch season closes.

March 20: Crow season closes.

March 30: Lake Superior trout and salmon season opens on designated sections of some tributaries (see DNR regs)

March 31: Otter (Central & South Zones) and beaver (Zone C) closes.

Shows

Now-Feb. 23: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

Now-Feb. 23: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

March 6-7: North Central WI Gun Collectors Assoc. Show, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m., Merrill Expo Bldg. For more info call Fred Yulga, 715-443-2825.

March 14: Gun & Sporting Collectable Show, 8-3:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Lodge. For more info call Rich Mrozinski, 715-343-2625.

March 20-21: Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club, Gun Show & Outdoor Adventure, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m., Old Weyerhaeuser High School Weyerhaeuser. For more info call Greg Wilcox, 715-828-1182.

March 20-22: Rockford IL RV, Camping & Travel Show, Fri. 2-8 p.m., Sat. 10-6 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., Mercyhealth Indoor Sports Center. For more info call Laci Rotolo, 815-997-1744.

March 27-29: Badger Knife Show, Holiday Inn Express & Janesville Conference Center. For more info call Bob Schrap, 414-479-9765.

March 28 & 29: Willmar Rifle & Pistol Club, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Willmar Civic Center. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

April 1-5, 2020: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2020. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

April 3-4: Wascott Town Hall.

May 8 & 9: Gun Show, Slice Ice Arena, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info call 608-897-4481.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2019. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Feb. 28-29: Iron River Community Center.

March 27-28: Phillips Municipal Bldg.

April 17-18: Spooner Civic Center.

April 24-26: Ashland Civic Center.

Aug. 16-17: Simek Center, Medford.

Aug. 21-22: Ashland Civic Center.

Oct. 2-3: Iron River Community Center.

* * *

Bearing Arms Gun Shows, Schedule of Shows. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Gary Thompson, 715-308-8772.

Feb. 21-22: Phoenix Grill & Banquet Center, Baldwin.

March 6-7: Seven Winds Casino, Hayward.

March 27-28: Waupaca County Fairgrounds, Weyauwega.

April 3-4: Star Lanes Banquet Hall, Lacrosse.

May 15-16: Barron County Fairgrounds, Rice Lake.

Tournament/Contest

Feb. 29: Kenosha County Tavern League, Ice Fishing Party, 3-noon, Bella Vita Banquets. For more info call Ray Garreau, 262-215-1330.

June 13: Hillside Valley of the Giants Musky Tournament, 7-3 p.m., Hillside Resort. For more info call Ron Anderson, 715-547-3646.

Sept. 12: North & South Twin Lakes Musky Tournament, 6-4 p.m., Northern Exposure Bar & Restaurant. For more info call Doug, 715-545-3555.

Oct. 2-4: Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8-6 p.m., Vilas County. For more info call Shirley Kufeldt, 715-545-3800.

Special Events

March 7: Winnebago Land Conservation Alliance, Sportsman Rummage Sale, 8-2 p.m., Fond du Lac county Fairgrounds. For more info call Chuck Schob, 920-922-2373.

Archery/Shoots.

Feb.-Sept.: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Assoc. Shoot, reg. 7-noon. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

April 11: Outagamie Conservation Club, 9-3 p.m., N3502 Mayflower Rd, Hortonville. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

* * *

Buck Trail Archers Schedule of shoots. For more info call Dave Caldwell, 262-210-6748 or

www.bucktrailarchers.net

Now-March 9: Diehard Challenge Outdoor 3D, Sundays, 8-3 p.m.

Now-March 12: Indoor Winter League, Mon., Tues, or Wed.

* * *

Belin Conservation Club, W898 White Ridge Rd, Berlin, WI. 54923. For more info call Rick Reyes, 920-229-5332.

May 9-10, June 13-14, July 11-12, Aug. 15-16: 3D Shoots.

* * *

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call David, 920-901-9229.

April 11: Brat Fry, 10-5 p.m.

April 25-26: Spring Archery Tournament, 8-4 p.m.

May 3-4: Summer Archery League Starts, Sun. 8-noon, Mon. 4 p.m. til dark.

Aug. 15-16: Fall Archery Tournament, 8-4 p.m.

* * *

Horicon Marsh Bowmen Shoots. For more info www.horiconmarshbowmen.com or call Dave Kottwitz, 920-948-4085.

July 11-12: 3D Traditional Archery Shoot. Sunday Championship.

* * *

Menomonie Archery Club, Shoot Schedule, 2110 US Hwy 12. Menomonie, WI. For more info call Mike, 715-308-5437.

March 28-29, April 25-26, May 30-31, Aug. 29-30: Open 3D Shoots.

July 25-26: Traditional Only.

Education/Seminar

Now-Feb. 23: US Fish & Wildlife Service Midwest Fisheries Center. For more info call Gretchen Newberry, 608-783-8455.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Herschel Wickert, 920-261-7224.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.