New York Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 21, 2020

Season Dates

Feb. 24: Canada goose season closes (Western Zone)

Feb. 25: Raccoon, skunk, opossum and weasel hunting season closes (Long Island)

Feb. 25: Mink and muskrat trapping season closes (Long Island)

Feb. 28: Otter trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Feb. 29: Ruffed grouse season closes

Feb. 29: Pheasant season closes (remainder of state)

Feb. 29: Bobwhite quail season closes (Orange and Putnam counties)

Feb. 29: Cottontail rabbit season closes (Southern Zone)

Feb. 29: Varying hare season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Feb. 29: Squirrel season closes

March 8: Snow goose season closes (Long Island)

March 15: Walleye, northern pike, pickerel, tiger muskie seasons close

March 15: Alewife and river herring season opens

March 15: Cottontail rabbit season closes (Northern Zone)

March 15: Varying hare season closes (Northern Zone)

March 15: Beaver trapping season closes (portions of western New York)

March 29: Coyote hunting season closes (statewide)

March 31: Crow hunting season closes

April 1: Trout season opens

April 1: Striped bass season opens (Hudson River north of George Washington Bridge)

April 1: Hickory shad season opens

April 1: Winter flounder season opens

April 1: Tautog (blackfish) season opens

April 7: Beaver trapping season closes (portions of state)

April 7: River otter trapping season closes (Northern Zone)

April 7: Mink and muskrat trapping season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

April 15: Striped bass season opens (marine waters south of George Washington Bridge)

April 15: Mink and muskrat trapping season closes (Northern Zone)

April 15: Snow goose season closes (Northeast, Western, Southeastern and Lake Champlain zones)

April 25-26: Youth turkey hunt weekend

April 30: Tautog (blackfish) season closes

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 22: Central New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Syracuse/Liverpool. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Feb. 23: Southern Chautauqua QDMA Banquet, 3 p.m., Lakewood Rod & Gun. For more info call David Munsee, 716-665-7414.

Feb. 29: 2020 Sportsman’s Dinner, First Baptist Church of Westerlo, 618 State Route 143, Westerlo. Free. Seminars from 2-5 p.m. Dinner at 5:30. For more info or tickets call Kelly at (518) 669-3932 or email fbcwsportsman@gmail.com.

March 7: Jerry Smith Memorial Wild Game Dinner, Interlaken Sportsmen Club, Tunison Road, Interlaken, 5 p.m. For pre-sale tickets call Kathy Irwin at 607-582-7411 or Roger Ward at 607-592-5721.

March 7: Advanced Strategies Adv. Banquet, 4 p.m., Traditions at The Links, Erie Village, East Syracuse. For more info call Lloyd Weigel, 315-656-9050.

March 14: Western New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., The Willows, Holland. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

March 14: Greater Rochester Southern Tier QDMA Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Double Tree Inn, Henrietta. For more info call Bob Rose, 585-813-2021.

March 14: 33rd Annual Catherine Creek Trout Unlimited Chapter Fundraising Banquet, Horseheads Elks Club, 5 p.m. For more info and tickets contact Jim Palmer at 607-425-6136 or email jpalmer8@stny.rr.com.

March 20: Chemung Valley Ridge Runners NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, Elmira Holiday Inn, 6 p.m. For more info and tickets contact Chad McDonald at (607) 738-2050.

March 21: Calvary Baptist Church Sportsmen’s Dinner, Loch Sheldrake NY Fire Hall. For more info call Carl Caskey, 845-985-7410.

March 22: Niagara NWTF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Youngstown Fire Co., Youngstown. For more info call Pam Lederhouse, 716-791-3151.

March 28: Otisco Lake Rod & Gun Club, 9-3 p.m., Traders Day. For more info call Keith Severson, 607-343-1906.

March 28: Sportsman’s Dinner to benefit the Wildlife Museum in Vail Mills, Johnstown Moose Lodge, 5 p.m. For tickets, call the museum at 518-762-7925 or stop at Frank’s Gun Shop in Vail Mills, Biob’s Taxidermy in Johnstown or the Fulton/Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce in Gloversville. Tickets also available at the door.

March 28: Tobehanna Creek Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4 p.m., Community Center, Watkins Glen. For more info call Mike Van Zile, 315-679-6336.

March 29: Sullivan County Long Beards Banquet, 1 p.m., Rockland House, Roscoe. For more info call Earl Kortright, 845-292-4325.

April 3: Cortland County Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, Cortland. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

April 3: Oak Orchard NWTF Banquet, Carlton Fire Dept. Rec. Hall, Albion. For more info call Robert St. John, 585-682-4495.

April 22: CNY Wildfowlers Assoc. Banquet, 6 p.m., Traditions at the Links, Syracuse. For more info call Ron Falkowski, 315-440-7401.

April 25: Stony Brook Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 4 p.m., Dansville Fire Department, Dansville. For more info call Tricia Griese, 845-447-4543.

April 25: Western NY Chapter RMEF Banquet, 4 p.m., Bartlett Country Club, Olean. For more info call Kevin Hanley, 585-567-8991.

May 2: Lake Ontario Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Palmyra VFW Post 6778, Palmyra. For more info call Jim Cavallaro, 315-573-3330.

Shows

Feb. 22-23: West Potsdam Fire Dept. Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m. For more info call Brad Clements, 315-268-1000.

Feb. 23: 20th Annual Sportsmen’s Flea Market, presented by Crystal City Bassmasters, Big Flats American Legion, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Feb. 27-March 1: World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Rockland County Community College Fieldhouse, Suffern. For more info go to www.sportshows.com

Feb. 29-March 1: Sportsman Show, Seneca Allegany Events Center, Salamanca

March 1: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Oneonta Gun and Knife Show, Quality Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

March 5-8: Western New York Sport & Travel Expo, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. For more information go online to eriepromotions.com.

March 7-8: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Knights of Columbus Hall, Cheektowaga. For more info go to www.nfgshows.com

March 20-22: Big East Camping and Outdoor Show, Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona

March 29: Finger Lakes Trollers Association Flea Market, Watkins Glen Community Center, Watkins Glen, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

April 18-19: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Empire Expo Center, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

April 19: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information call (631) 669-0094.

April 25-26: Niagara Frontier Gun Show, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg. For more info go to www.nfgshows.com

July 10-11: Fenner Trappers Rondy Sportsman Show, 8-6 p.m. For more info call Bill Swagler, 607-222-8554.

Aug. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market, Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Sept. 19-20: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds Empire Expo Center, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (between 10 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Oct. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors and Shooters Club Lisle Knife and Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (10 a.m.-5 -p.m.).

Oct. 25: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call (631) 669-0094.

Tournaments/Contests

Feb. 7-9: 13th Annual Coyote Hunt, sponsored by the Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County, White Sulphur Springs. For more info call 845-482-4987 or go online to www.SportsmensFederation.com.

Feb. 15: Great Sacandaga Lake Fisheries Federation Annual Ice Fishing Contest, Great Sacandaga Lake, Broadalbin. For more info go to www.gslff.com, email chairman@gslff.com, or call Brian Kedik at 518-469-8124 or Randy Gardinier at 518-848-7248.

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Education/Seminars

Feb. 22: Firearm Safety Seminar – Taught by a Woman for Women, Saranac Lake Fish and Game Club, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free.

March 26: New York Forest Owners Association, Seminar, 6:15 pm., Waterman Conservation Education Center, Apalachin. For more info call Stephen Kutney, 607-862-9152.

March 28: West Stephentown Baptist Church Hunter’s Breakfast and Seminar (whitetail hunter R.G. Bernier), 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the church. For more info call David Austin, 518-732-7382.

April 4: Fly Fishing Academy offered by the Twin Tiers Fly Fishers, Campbell, N.Y., 8 a.m.-5 p.m.. Ages 11-adult. Pre-register by contacting: Bill Wirz, 607-562-3506, williamwirz@yahoo.com, or Jim Walck, 570-423-1378, jwalck1@stny.rr.com.

April 22, 25: Conservation Club Brockport Hunter Ed Class, Wed. 6:30-9:30 p.m., Sat.8-2 p.m. For more info call Mike Cyr, 585-637-5961.

April 25-26: Clearwater Chapter of Trout Unlimited Intro to Fly-Fishing Mini-Course, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 45 MacArthur Drive, Scotia. For more info call Mike Walchako at 518-234-4192 or 518-231-3276.

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Special Events

March 9: 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival, Joylan Theatre, Springville, 5:30 p.m. For more info contact Tyler Olrogg at 716-361-7417 or by email at springvilletroutpond@gmail.com.

March 15: Genesee Valley Trappers Association Fur Auctions, held at the clubhouse, County Route 32, Honeoye. Fur check-in starting at 7 a.m.; sale starts at 10 a.m. For more information contact Tom at (585) 229-4759.

March 28: West Stephentown Baptist Church, Hunters Breakfast, 8 a.m., at the Church. For more info call David Austin, 518-732-7382.

March 28: Otisco Lake Rod & Gun Club, 9-3 p.m., Traders Day. For more info call Keith Severson, 607-343-1906.

April 25: Pompey Rod & Gun Club, Sportsman’s Flea Market, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Robert Fallert, 315-656-8810.

April 28: Oneida Lake Association Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., Gillette Road Middle School, Cicero. For more info call Tony Buffa, 315-427-2278.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For info Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info, Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. For more info call Michael Finn, 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. For more info contact Don at 315-591-0581 or Bruce at 315-591-3525.