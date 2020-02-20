Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Feb. 21, 2020

Northwest Zone – Captain Laura Petreikis

In Stephenson County, A Pearl City man was interviewed by CPO Beltran during an investigation about coyote hunting. A loaded gun was discovered in the man’s vehicle. Citations were issued.

In LaSalle County, CPOT Swindle and CPOT Wagner were checking fisherman at Starved Rock boat ramp. During the checks an individual was found to have two short walleye. When asked for his license the individual was found to be driving in violation of restriction. Citations were issued for the short walleye and violation of restriction.

In Knox County, CPO McCarter conducted several waterfowl hunter compliance checks at Snakeden Hollow Fish and Wildlife Area. Only minor violations were found. The hunters were educated about IL hunting laws and where to find correct information in the Hunting/Trapping Digest.

In McDonough County, CPO Elliott responded to a complaint of illegal hunting activities near Blandinsville. Further investigation revealed subjects were unlawfully rabbit hunting on the railroad tracks. The subjects were later identified and proper enforcement action was taken

In JoDaviess County, CPO Hoftender issued a warning to a Galena man for checking his bow harvest in 4 days late and taking a skull and rack out of the woods without permission of a CPO.

In Ogle County, CPO Peecher responded to a complaint of dead bald eagle just east of Oregon. An investigation was conducted and the eagle was found to have been struck by a car and the carcass was transferred directly to USFWS in Savanna.

In Ogle County, CPO Palumbo and CPOT Williams issued a citation and written warning to a Byron crossbow hunter for hunting out of ground blind at Castle Rock State Park where a firearm deer season was in progress with no blaze orange affixed to the exterior of the camo blind.

In Stephenson County, A freeport man was interviewed by CPO Beltran during an investigation about several deer in his yard. Upon further investigation it was determined there was food being placed to attract the deer in town. Several of the neighbor’s trees, plants, and shrubs were being consumed when the offender forgot to place out food.

In Marshall County, A Marshall County deer hunter was hospitalized after a fall from a tree stand while hunting on his family’s farm. The hunter sustained life threatening injuries after falling 9 feet from a homemade deer stand. CPO Stanbary responded to the scene and is investigating the accident.

In Tazewell County, CPOT McClenning and CPO Finn conducted an investigation into an illegally taken deer. The investigation resulted with the arrest of two Tremont men for hunting from a vehicle, after hours, with a rifle, outside of season. There were 8 citations issued and one rifle seized. The hunters were poaching the deer for use as coyote bait.

Northeast Zone – Capt. Jed Whitchurch

In Lake County, CPO Kelley found an individual hunting over bait in Ingleside, IL. The man was reluctant at first, but eventually admitted he had baited the area with corn. A citation was issued.

In Lake County, CPO Kelley cited a Zion man for unlawful take of White-tailed deer for hunting in Will County and taking a buck without an “either-sex” deer permit.

In Lake County, CPO Kelley assisted Dawn Keller of Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation in the recovery of an injured Bald Eagle near Lake Marie in Antioch. The bird was able to fly a short distance, but was clearly injured. A complete examination of the bird will be done and it will be released when possible.

In Cook County, CPO Prasun checked several perch fishermen near the Lake Michigan shoreline and located a fisherman who had no fishing license and had caught over the daily possession limit of perch. He was cited for the offense of being over the daily possession limit. Enforcement action was also taken and the fisherman was educated on the law in reference to the requirement of having a Resident Fishing License.

In Cook County, CPO Prasun and CPO Kusta responded to a complaint of a fisherman near a Lake Michigan shoreline who had caught over his daily limit of perch. After a brief investigation, CPO Kusta located two fishermen, one matching the description given by the complainant. One of the fishermen were found to be in possession of forty-four perch which was twenty-nine perch over the daily possession limit. The fisherman was cited for the offense.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber received a hunting without permission complaint. CPO Farber responded to the area and observed a waterfowl hunter set up in a field with goose decoys. CPO Farber made contact with the waterfowl hunter and conducted a field interview. After the interview CPO Farber determined that the young waterfowl hunter had obtained permission to hunt from a neighboring landowner. The young goose hunter ended up unintentionally setting up in the wrong field. CPO Farber explained the importance of doing “homework” before hunting and using proper County GIS maps to determine exact locations. A written warning was issued.

In Will County, While patrolling the Des Plaines Conservation Area in Will County, CPO Honiotes came across two pheasant hunters standing on the highway. Both hunters unloaded their shotguns while standing next to their vehicle. A compliance check was performed and it was discovered both hunters were using lead shot and one of the hunters had used his unplugged shotgun to unlawfully harvest a squirrel. The other hunter did not have his FOID card in his possession. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

In Cook County, CPO Kusta received a call regarding a dead buck in a backyard in DuPage County. The caller stated the buck looked fresh and there was a hole in its chest. CPO Kusta responded to the caller’s residence and inspected the buck. CPO Kusta determined the 10-point buck was most likely struck by a vehicle. The buck had a broken front leg. The “hole” in the chest was under the broken leg and wasn’t caused by a projectile.

Central Zone – Capts. Laura Petreikis and Jed Whitchurch

In Pike County, CPO’s Jansen received information stating an untagged buck was in the yard of a residence. CPO’s Jansen and Blazinic arrived and discovered 2 subjects at the residence were wanted on warrants. They were taken to Pike County Jail. The deer head was found to be lawfully obtained.

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink observed a fisherman fishing from the bank at Gridley Lake at Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA. Shortly after spotting CPO Wahlbrink, he stopped fishing and began walking to the parking lot. CPO Wahlbrink discovered the fisherman was 16 years old and did not have a fishing license. He was educated on the fishing license requirements and issued a written warning.

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink investigated a complaint of a deceased bald eagle near Beardstown with the assistance of Illinois State Police. Upon evaluation, it was believed the eagle had been hit by a car while feeding on roadkill. The eagle was delivered to the USFWS in Springfield.

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink noticed a man hunting in a restricted area outside of his house on state property. The man walked past a “restricted area” sign shortly before shooting at a pheasant. The man was cited for the offense.

In Christian County, While on routine patrol, CPO Snodgrass observed a male walking across a corn field dressed in full camouflage. Upon stopping and observing the subject he noticed the subject to possess a long gun. The subject was walking toward a residence where CPO Snodgrass relocated and intercepted the hunter. The hunter was very nervous and was reluctant to answer CPO Snodgrass questions on whose property he was hunting on and what he was hunting. The hunter confessed to hunting a pond on the property without permission. He was also found to be hunting without a valid hunting license, HIP, or waterfowl stamps. The subject was issued a citation and several warnings for the violations.

In Christian County, CPO Wichern cited a coyote hunter for improperly casing his rifle in a convenience, during the 2019 Christian county three-day coyote tournament.

In Mason County, Sgt. Gilmer and CPO Wahlbrink performed a watercraft registration inspection on an unclaimed boat. Sgt. Gilmer identified a Hull Identification Number (HIN) on the watercraft. Based on the HIN, Law Enforcement records indicated the boat was registered to an individual who lived in Sangamon County. Sgt. Gilmer and CPO Wahlbrink seized the boat and drove to the registered owner’s residence to talk with him about the boat. He stated he had lost the boat years ago. Upon investigation, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man was apprehended and taken to the Sangamon County Jail. An insurance investigation was completed which did not reveal any claims on the watercraft. A few days later the watercraft was returned to the registered owner.

In Sangamon County, CPO Snodgrass was dispatched to Interstate 55 at Sherman for a bald eagle that had been struck by a vehicle. The eagle was laying flat on the inside shoulder of I-55 southbound. The eagle appeared to have head, wing, and foot trauma. CPO Snodgrass assisted the eagle to its feet. With assistance from Sherman Police and Illinois State Police, they were able to place the eagle in a cage. The eagle was transported to The Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur for rehabilitation.

In Scott County, CPO Wichern & CPO Blakeley cited an archery hunter for failing to make his bow inoperable prior to transporting it in a conveyance, during a night patrol in southern Scott County.

In Coles County, Working on a social media complaint regarding an illegal outfitter CPO’s Mieure, Hyatt and CPOT Workman interviewed an Oakland man and issued the following: Advertise outfitting services at time outfitter does not have a license, Advertise in a false or misleading manner for outfitting., Operating as an outfitter with no outfitters license, Deceptive Advertising., Failure to submit reports and records., Providing outfitting services without insurance, Failure to notify SOS of change of address.

South Zone – Capt. Jim Mayes

In Hamilton County, CPOs Folden, Williams, Haggerty, and CPOT Iaffaldano conducted an investigation in Hamilton County into the falsification of a harvest record. Five subjects were identified in this investigation including four Illinois residents and one Tennessee resident. The Tennessee resident only purchased an antlerless only deer permit and harvested a 7-point buck. They then unlawfully used an Illinois Resident permit belonging to another person. Two citations were issued for unlawful use of another person’s permit, Two written warnings for unlawful loaning of a deer permit to another person, 1 citation for unlawful harvesting an antlered deer while only possessing an antlerless only permit, and one citation for hunting without a habitat stamp.

In Hardin County, CPO Wilkinson patrolled Hardin County. While on patrol, a hunting blind was discovered near a roadway, inside a nature reserve. CPO Wilkinson made entry into the preserve and determined the blind was empty. No contact information was found with the blind. The blind was confiscated from the preserve and a seizure tag was left at the location.

In Jefferson County, CPO Williams investigated a complaint of wanton waste at the Rend Lake WMA. It was determined the group of waterfowl hunters were unaware of crippling a goose and thus failed to retrieve it. However, none of the hunters had signed in as required to hunt the waterfowl area. Four citations and 6 written warnings were issued to the group.

In Fayette County, CPO Roper observed four individuals exiting a field from waterfowl hunting. The hunters possessed several ducks and geese all together in one pile. The hunters failed to keep their birds separated by hunter as required. CPO Roper issued all four hunters citations for failure to maintain separate bags.

In Wayne County, CPO Folden, Knop, and CPOTs Iaffaldano and Leannah conducted a waterfowl detail in southern Wayne County. Two hunters were issued citations for unlawfully hunting waterfowl with lead shot. In a second blind, one hunter was arrested and transported to Wayne County Jail for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition while having a The subject was also cited for not having a hunting license in his possession and not having a Federal waterfowl stamp in his possession.

In Johnson County, CPO Teas along with U.S. Forest Service responded to a complaint of a truck which had been parked near the Shawnee National Forest in Johnson County for an extended period. It was determined the truck belonged to a hunter which had ridden his ATV into the Shawnee. Contact was made with the hunter and he was cited for the ATV violation.

In Union County, CPO Vasicek charged a subject with unlawfully killing a white tailed deer that he failed to tag, or check in. The subject unlawfully transferred possession of the deer to an additional subject who works at a meat processing facility. That subject used a previously used tag from a customer to “cover” the untagged deer at the facility. Multiple citations were issued.