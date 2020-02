Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 7, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 7: Waukesha County Conservation Alliance Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Western Lakes Golf Club, Pewaukee. For more info call Randy Farchmin, 262-251-0529.

Feb. 8: Watertown Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Don Bartz, 920-261-1319.

Feb. 8: Black Creek/Seymour WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, Black Creek. For more info call Gary Vanden Heuvel, 920-205-2758.

Feb. 8: Sheboygan/Manitowoc PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Millhome Supper Club. For more info call Al Fritsch, 920-254-2506.

Feb. 15: Wisconsin Southwest WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Feb. 15: St Anna Outdoors Banquet, 5 p.m. For more info call Jennifer Fritsch, 920-905-4853.

Feb. 18: Waunakee Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rex’s Innkeeper, Waunakee. For more info call Rex Endres, 608-849-5011.

Feb. 20: Holcombe Flowage WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Paradise Shores, Holcombe. For more info call Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

Feb. 20: Green Bay TU Banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View Hall. For more info call Lee Meyers, 920-362-6997.

Feb. 20: Southern Wisconsin DU Banquet, 5 p.m. Express Convention Center, Janesville. For more info call Bob Hornby, 608-295-7257.

Feb. 21-23: Northeast Wisconsin Chapter of Safari Club International, Stadium View Bar & Grill and the KI Convention Center in Green Bay. For more info call Marty Witczak, 920-410-5968.

Feb. 22: Berlin Conservation Club Banquet, 5:30 p.m., City Inn, Berlin. For more info call Dave Polzin, 920-573-2760.

Feb. 22: Wisconsin Southeast WTU, 5 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 22: Clark County WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, Loyal. For more info call Roger Zvolena, 715-255-8165.

Feb. 22: River Valley NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Dino’s Restaurant, Portage. For more info call James Farrington, 608-235-8503.

Feb. 24: Barneveld Chapter WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, Barneveld. For more info call Tracey Alvey, 608-712-3757.

Feb. 24: Wolf River NWTF Banquet, Crystal Falls Banquet Facility, New London. For more info call Eric Hull, 920-659-2221.

Feb. 27: Denmark WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, Denmark. For more info call James Grasee, 920-863-5539.

Feb. 27: Wisconsin Waterfowl Assoc. Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call Kevin O’Brien, 920-851-4611.

Feb. 28: Coulee Region TU #278 Banquet, 6 p.m., Cedar Creek Country Club, Onalaska. For more info call Robert Hubbard, 608-792-3556.

Feb. 29: Melrose/North Bend WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 439, Melrose. For more info call Carl Sommerstad, 608-790-7077.

Feb. 29: Daves Musky Club Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Van Abel’s, Hollandtown. For more info call Dave Allen, 920-858-1962.

Feb. 29: Finnegan Lake Walleye Club Fundraiser, 8-5 p.m., Oconto County Fairgrounds, Gillett. For more info call Bill Cole, 920-373-5032.

Feb. 29: North Central Outdoors Banquet, Stetsonville Centennial Hall, Stetsonville, 5 p.m. For more info call Jerry Hubbard, 715-965-3406.

Season Dates

Feb. 8: Lake Winnebago and upriver lakes (includes Poygan, Winneconne, and Butte des Morts) sturgeon spearing season opens for up to 16 days (select system waters)

Feb. 15: Coyote trapping, fox hunting/trapping and use of cable restraints season closes.

Feb. 15: Raccoon resident/non-resident gun/trapping season closes.

Feb. 23: Lake Winnebago and upriver lakes sturgeon spearing season closes.

Feb. 29: Cottontail rabbit season closes.

Shows

Now-Feb. 9: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri.. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 7-9: Rockford, IL Boat, Vacation & Fishing Show, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 10-6 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., Mercyhealth Indoor Sports Center. For more info call Laci Rotolo, 915-997-1744.

Feb. 8: Badger Fly Fishers, Spring Opener Show, 8-5 p.m., American Family Insurance Education Center, Madison. For more info call Walt Stevenson, 608-695-3138.

Feb. 12-16: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call, Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 14-23: Ford Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

Feb. 20-23: Indiana Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo, Indiana State Fairgrounds. For more info call 765-641-7712.

* * *

Ray Kangas Productions Gun & Knife Shows 2019. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Ray Kangas, 715-372-4654.

Feb. 28-29: Iron River Community Center.

March 27-28: Phillips Municipal Bldg.

April 17-18: Spooner Civic Center.

April 24-26: Ashland Civic Center.

Aug. 16-17: Simek Center, Medford.

Aug. 21-22: Ashland Civic Center.

Oct. 2-3: Iron River Community Center.

* * *

Bearing Arms Gun Shows, Schedule of Shows. Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Gary Thompson, 715-308-8772.

Feb. 7-8: Abbyland Travel Plaza/El Norteno, Curtiss.

Feb. 21-22: Phoenix Grill & Banquet Center, Baldwin.

March 6-7: Seven Winds Casino, Hayward.

March 27-28: Waupaca County Fairgrounds, Weyauwega.

April 3-4: Star Lanes Banquet Hall, Lacrosse.

May 15-16: Barron County Fairgrounds, Rice Lake.

Tournament/Contest

Feb. 8: Northern Exposure Ice Fishing Tournament, 6-4 p.m., Northern Exposure Bar & Restaurant, Phelps. For more info call Doug, 715-545-3555.

Feb. 8: Ice Castle Classic, Lac qui Parle Lake, Watson. For more info call Chad Hiepler, 320-269-5428.

Feb. 8: Dunn County Fish & Game Contest, 11-3 p.m. For more info call David Moore, 715-308-2067.

Feb. 15: Sand Lake Pub Ice Fishing Derby, 7-3 p.m., Sand Lake Pub. For more info call Marti Primich, 715-545-3200.

Feb. 29: Kenosha County Tavern League, Ice Fishing Party, 3-noon, Bella Vita Banquets. For more info call Ray Garreau, 262-215-1330.

June 13: Hillside Valley of the Giants Musky Tournament, 7-3 p.m., Hillside Resort. For more info call Ron Anderson, 715-547-3646.

Sept. 12: North & South Twin Lakes Musky Tournament, 6-4 p.m., Northern Exposure Bar & Restaurant. For more info call Doug, 715-545-3555.

Oct. 2-4: Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8-6 p.m., Vilas County. For more info call Shirley Kufeldt, 715-545-3800.

Special Events

March 7: Winnebago Land Conservation Alliance, Sportsman Rummage Sale, 8-2 p.m., Fond du Lac county Fairgrounds. For more info call Chuck Schob, 920-922-2373.

Archery/Shoots.

Feb. 8-9: Roche A Cri Bowman Inc, Shoot, 8-3 p.m., Friendship. For more info call Dennis Kuhnke, 608-547-2798.

May 2-3: Sauk Prairie Bowhunters, Public 3D Archery Shoot, 8-3 p.m., Mazomanie. For more info call Paul Nurkala, 414-202-7111.

Feb.-Sept.: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Assoc. Shoot, reg. 7-noon. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

* * *

Buck Trail Archers Schedule of shoots. For more info call Dave Caldwell, 262-210-6748 or

www.bucktrailarchers.net

Now-March 9: Diehard Challenge Outdoor 3D, Sundays, 8-3 p.m.

Now-March 12: Indoor Winter League, Mon., Tues, or Wed.

Feb. 15-16: Valentines Shoot.

* * *

Belin Conservation Club, W898 White Ridge Rd, Berlin, WI. 54923. For more info call Rick Reyes, 920-229-5332.

May 9-10, June 13-14, July 11-12, Aug. 15-16: 3D Shoots.

* * *

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call David, 920-901-9229.

April 11: Brat Fry, 10-5 p.m.

April 25-26: Spring Archery Tournament, 8-4 p.m.

May 3-4: Summer Archery League Starts, Sun. 8-noon, Mon. 4 p.m. til dark.

Aug. 15-16: Fall Archery Tournament, 8-4 p.m.

* * *

Racine Instinctive Bowmen, Archery Shoots. 14403 50th Road, Sturtevant, WI. For more info call Dave Larsen, 262-835-4975.

Feb. 8-9: 3D Targets, 8-4 p.m.

Education/Seminar

Feb. 19-20, 22-23: US Fish & Wildlife Service Midwest Fisheries Center. For more info call Gretchen Newberry, 608-783-8455.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Herschel Wickert, 920-261-7224.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Ray Letourneau, 414-258-3530.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org