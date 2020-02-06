Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 7, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 7: Chippewa Valley MDHA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., McKinney’s on Southside, Benson. For more info call Paul Danielson, 320-239-4339.

Feb 8: St. Stephen River Runners Banquet, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.,Trobecs Bar. For more info call Janet Bellinger, 320-493-5047.

Feb. 8: Southwest MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Worthington Elks Lodge, Worthington. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 8: Sibley County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Arlington Community Center. For more info call Jon Harbarth, 507-381-2545.

Feb. 8: Central Minnesota WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, St. Cloud. For more info call Brian Kasper, 320-248-9990.

Feb. 8: Wadena County PF Banquet, Wadena Elks Lodge, Wadena. For more info call Tom Smith, 952-686-4056.

Feb. 8: Southeast MDHA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., International Event Center, Rochester. For more info call Dave Peterson, 507-365-8875.

Feb. 13: Steele County DU Banquet, Owatonna Country Club. For more info call Bob Hoen, 507-456-5046.

Feb. 14: Rochester Mens DU Banquet, Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill, Rochester. For more info call Jim Nicholas, 507-272-4013.

Feb. 15: Minnesota Northland WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Park Hotel, Hibbing. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

Feb. 15: East Central Spurs PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Tobies Banquet Hall, Hinckley. For more info call Elizabeth Peterson, 651-785-6520.

Feb. 15: Isanti County MDHA Banquet, 4 p.m., Cambridge Armed forces Reserve Center. For more info call Jeff McCann, 763-242-8677.

Feb. 20: Capital City NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Tinucci’s Banquet Center, Newport. For more info call Jim Peiffer, 651-459-5772.

Feb. 21: Ottertail DU Banquet, Tumper Pond. For more info call Alison Christensen, 218-639-4052.

Feb. 22: Western MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 22: Wood City WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Dry Dock Bar & Restaurant, Duluth. For more info call Greg Nimmo, 218-591-3500.

Feb. 22: River Valley RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Johnson Hall, St. Peter. For more info call Bob Halquist, 507-248-9622.

Feb. 22: Carver County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Cologne Community Center, Cologne. For more info call Randy Wendland, 612-518-4759.

Feb. 22: MDHA State Habitat Banquet, Eagles Lodge, Banquet following Timberlake Lodge.

Feb. 22: Lost Marsh DU Banquet, Johnny’s. For more info call Mike Bruegger, 507-795-4296.

Feb. 22: North Metro Muskies Inc. Banquet, 4 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call Geno, 651-329-4898.

Feb. 22: Meeker County PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Litchfield Eagles Club, Litchfield. For more info call Gary Duncomb, 320-453-7465.

Feb. 22: Martin County Conservation Club Banquet, 5 p.m., Martin Luther High School, Northrop. For more info call Justin Sommer, 507-236-8086.

Feb. 27: Bemidji Area MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Bemidji Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Jim White, 218-368-9092.

Feb. 27: Scott Co. PF #125 Banquet, 6 p.m., Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call Erica Krecklau, 952-292-3083.

Feb. 29: Des Moines Valley MDHR Banquet, 5 p.m. For more info call Denis Quarberg, 507-831-5015.

Feb. 29: Northern Lights Royal RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Jack & Jim’s Banquet Center, Duelm. For more info call John Blenker, 320-248-7504.

Feb. 29: Chisago County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Lent Town Hall, Stacy. For more info call Tim Kane, 651-341-7386.

Feb. 29: North Country NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Grand Rapids. For more info call Scott Winter, 218-999-7386.

Feb. 29: Winona State Univ. DU Banquet, Winona American Legion. For more info call Jacob Lewandoski, 920-264-8901.

Feb. 29: Heartland-Faribault PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Golden Bubble Ballroom, Wells. For more info call Jim More, 507-462-3469.

March 2: Delta Waterfowl Banquet, 5 p.m., St. Michael Community Center. For more info call Lance Krupke, 612-760-6357.

March 5: Whistling Wings DU Banquet, Zumbrota VFW. For more info call Mark Braaten, 507-951-2485.

March 7: Twin Cities WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Roseville. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 7: Minnesota Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, Virginia. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

March 7: Pope County Pheasant Restoration Banquet, 5 p.m., Minnewaska House, Glenwood. For more info call Dan Baumbarger, 320-815-2651.

March 7: Stearns County PF Banquet, Holiday Inn, St. Cloud. For more info call Mike Windschitl, 320-248-1116.

March 7: North Country Bowhunters Banquet, 5 p.m., Vannelli’s by the Lake, Forest Lake. For more info call Kal Stokes, 651-472-3975.

March 7: Snake River MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Grand Event Center, Mora. For more info call Jason Thomson, 320-679-1452.

March 7: MDHA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bloomington Event Center. For more info call Jason Barta, 952-807-4471.

March 7: NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Courtyards of Andover. For more info call Katie-Jo Hollis, 763-443-1223.

March 14: North Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., AAD Shrine, Hermantown. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

March 14: Rum River PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Henry’s Event Center, Foley. For more info call Bernie Peterson, 320-761-3651.

March 14: Upper MN River Vally NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino & Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Sharon Krogstad, 320-564-4063.

March 14: Eden Prairie Let’s Go Fishing Banquet, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eden Prairie. For more info call Steve Wilson, 612-805-0762.

March 14: Cannon Falls Sunrise Gobblers, 5 p.m., Cannon Golf Club. For more info call Joel Nelson, 507-298-0293.

March 14: Rice County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Faribault Eagles Club. For more info call Scott Allen, 507-317-1909.

March 20: Red Lake County DU Banquet, Plummer American Legion. For more info call Bryan Grove, 218-689-3458.

March 21: South Central MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Hotel & Event Center, Mankato. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 21: Brown County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Railway Bar, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

March 21: Pine County NWTF Banquet, Pine City National Guard Armory, Pine City. For more info call Brad Klepsa, 651-246-5201.

March 21: Dakota Ringneck’s 562 PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Crystal Lake Golf Course, Lakeville. For more info call Mark Delebo, 612-328-0551.

March 21: Southern MN DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Sherburn Community Hall, Sherburn. For more info call Doug Hartke, 507-236-1700.

March 26: RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Clyde Iron Works, Duluth. For more info call Mike Hoops, 218-391-4003.

March 28: Bemidji Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Aaron Humeniuk, 218-766-6982.

March 28: SE MN QF Banquet, 4 p.m., Four Seasons Community Center, Caledonia. For more info call Paul Schutte, 612-968-3034.

March 28: Sherburne County MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., The Buff, Big Lake. For more info call Eric Waldoch, 763-441-7649.

March 28: East Medicine PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Scott Santjer, 320-981-1061.

March 28: Metro Greenway DU Banquet, Heights Hill & Club. For more info call Deb Maley, 612-867-3767.

March 28: Fergus Falls MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., VFW Post #612, Fergus Falls. For more info call Mike Robertson, 218-205-9728.

Season Dates

Feb. 15: MN/Iowa border waters walleye and northern pike closes.

Feb. 23: Walleye, sauger, pike, and bass (including C&R) seasons close.

Feb. 23: Bowfishing and darkhouse spearing season closes.

Feb. 24: Bowfishing (early season, south of Highway 210) opens.

Feb. 29: Mink, muskrat (north & south), rabbit, and squirrel seasons close.

March 1: March crow & spring light goose seasons open.

March 1: MN/WI St. Croix and St. Louis rivers walleye and pike seasons close.

March 15: Fox, badger, opossum, and raccoon seasons close (statewide)

March 31: March crow season ends.

March 31: Winter lake trout and stream trout season ends (except SE)

Education/Seminar

March 3: Minnesota Steelheader Fishing Seminar, 5-9 p.m., Summit Brewing Co. Tap-room. For more info call 651-429-4332.

April 5: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 3: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 5-7: Firearm Safety Training, Tracy Ambulance Garage, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 7: Youth Firearm Safety On Line Field Day, 8 a.m., Redwood River Sportsman Club, Marshall. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 28: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Sept. 13: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Aug. 160: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Nicollett Conservation Club, Nicollet. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Feb. 20: Greenfit Club, Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Now-Feb. 20: Greenfit Club, French Regional Park.

Now-Feb. 26: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 8, 15: Cross-Country Ski Lessons, Kids Classic, 11-12:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 8: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Kids Classic, ages 6-8, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 8: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Kids Classic, ages 9-12, noon-1:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 8: Family Snowshoeing, 10-11 a.m. or 11-noon, Sochacki Park.

Feb. 8: Snowshoe Hike, 10-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

Feb. 8: Family Snowshoeing with Hot Cocoa, 4-5:30 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Feb. 9: Full Moon Snowshoe with S’mores, 6-8 p.m., French Regional Park.

Feb. 9: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Kids Skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 9: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Teens Skate Beginner, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 11: Happy Hour Snowshoe, 6:30-8 p.m., Mississippi Gateway Regional Park.

Feb. 15: Beginner Snowshoeing, 1-2:30 p.m., The Landing, Minnesota River Heritage Park.

Feb. 15: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

Feb. 15: Snowshoe Along the Mississippi/Adults, 1-3 p.m., Mississippi Gateway Regional Park.

Feb. 15: Digging in Clay Workshop/Adults, noon-3 p.m., Silverwood Park.

Feb. 15: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 16: Cross-country Ski , Skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 16: Family Snowshoeing with Hot Cocoa, 10-11:30 a.m., French Regional Park

Feb. 16: Beginner Snowshoeing, 1-2:30 p.m., French Regional Park.

Feb. 16: Raptors Up Close, 2-4 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Feb. 17: Family Snowshoeing with Hot Cocoa, 3-4:30 p.m., Baker Outdoor Learning Center.

Feb. 22: Snowshoe Along the Mississippi, 10-noon, Mississippi Gateway Regional Park

Feb. 22: Snowshoe Hike, Wandering Naturalist, 10-noon, Eastman Nature Center.

Feb. 22: Kidrod, 5-7 p.m., Fish Lake Regional Park.

Feb. 22: Beginner Ice Fishing, 2-4 p.m., Bryant Lake Regional Park.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Tournaments/Contests

Feb. 8: Ice Castle Classic, Lac qui Parle Lake, Watson. For more info call Chad Hiepler, 320-269-5428.

Feb. 15: Garrison DU Fishing for Ducks Contest, Mille Lacs Lake, noon-3 p.m. For more info call 734-649-4680.

Shows

Now-Feb. 9: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call, Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

March 21: Rudy Zwieg Decoy & Sportsman Show, 9-4 p.m., Runestone Community Center, Alexandria. For more info call Barb Lundeen, 320-266-5129.

March 28-29: Wilmar Rifle & Pistol Club, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Willmar Civic Center. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

March 28: Heritage Arms Society Antique Arms Show, 9-3 p.m., Eagan Civic Arena. For more info call Denny, 651-260-4532.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Feb. 22-23: River Centre, St. Paul.

March 14-15: MN State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Feb. 7-8, 2020: Anoka Armory.

Feb. 15-16: Stillwater Armory.

Feb. 29-March 1: Bloomington Armory.

March 7: Kato Ballroom, Mankato.

March 28-29: Hastings Armory.

* * *

Neigels Authentic Arms Shows. Call 218-736-2133 or neigel@prtel.com for more info or tables. Sat. shows 9-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $4. Open to the public.

Feb. 15-16: Fergus Falls National Guard Armory.

Shooting/Archery

* * *

Wealthwood Gun Club, Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Straight River Archery Club Schedule. Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

Feb. 15-16, March 21-22: 3D Archery Shoot, Sat. 8-3 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m.

* * *

Feb.-Sept.: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Assoc. Shoot, reg. 7-noon. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Meetings

Feb. 3: North Suburban MDHA Meeting, 7 p.m., Kraus Hartig VFW, Spring Lake Pk.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd Mon. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 4847. For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org