Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Feb. 7, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 7: Chippewa Valley MDHA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., McKinney’s on Southside, Benson. For more info call Paul Danielson, 320-239-4339.

Feb 8: St. Stephen River Runners Banquet, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.,Trobecs Bar. For more info call Janet Bellinger, 320-493-5047.

Feb. 8: Southwest MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Worthington Elks Lodge, Worthington. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 8: Sibley County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Arlington Community Center. For more info call Jon Harbarth, 507-381-2545.

Feb. 8: Central Minnesota WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, St. Cloud. For more info call Brian Kasper, 320-248-9990.

Feb. 8: Wadena County PF Banquet, Wadena Elks Lodge, Wadena. For more info call Tom Smith, 952-686-4056.

Feb. 8: Southeast MDHA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., International Event Center, Rochester. For more info call Dave Peterson, 507-365-8875.

Feb. 13: Steele County DU Banquet, Owatonna Country Club. For more info call Bob Hoen, 507-456-5046.

Feb. 14: Rochester Mens DU Banquet, Wildwood Sports Bar & Grill, Rochester. For more info call Jim Nicholas, 507-272-4013.

Feb. 15: Minnesota Northland WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Park Hotel, Hibbing. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

Feb. 15: East Central Spurs PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Tobies Banquet Hall, Hinckley. For more info call Elizabeth Peterson, 651-785-6520.

Feb. 15: Isanti County MDHA Banquet, 4 p.m., Cambridge Armed forces Reserve Center. For more info call Jeff McCann, 763-242-8677.

Feb. 20: Capital City NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Tinucci’s Banquet Center, Newport. For more info call Jim Peiffer, 651-459-5772.

Feb. 21: Ottertail DU Banquet, Tumper Pond. For more info call Alison Christensen, 218-639-4052.

Feb. 22: Western MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Feb. 22: Wood City WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Dry Dock Bar & Restaurant, Duluth. For more info call Greg Nimmo, 218-591-3500.

Feb. 22: River Valley RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Johnson Hall, St. Peter. For more info call Bob Halquist, 507-248-9622.

Feb. 22: Carver County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Cologne Community Center, Cologne. For more info call Randy Wendland, 612-518-4759.

Feb. 22: MDHA State Habitat Banquet, Eagles Lodge, Banquet following Timberlake Lodge.

Feb. 22: Lost Marsh DU Banquet, Johnny’s. For more info call Mike Bruegger, 507-795-4296.

Feb. 22: North Metro Muskies Inc. Banquet, 4 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call Geno, 651-329-4898.

Feb. 22: Meeker County PF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Litchfield Eagles Club, Litchfield. For more info call Gary Duncomb, 320-453-7465.

Feb. 22: Martin County Conservation Club Banquet, 5 p.m., Martin Luther High School, Northrop. For more info call Justin Sommer, 507-236-8086.

Feb. 27: Bemidji Area MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Bemidji Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Jim White, 218-368-9092.

Feb. 27: Scott Co. PF #125 Banquet, 6 p.m., Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call Erica Krecklau, 952-292-3083.

Feb. 29: Des Moines Valley MDHR Banquet, 5 p.m. For more info call Denis Quarberg, 507-831-5015.

Feb. 29: Northern Lights Royal RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Jack & Jim’s Banquet Center, Duelm. For more info call John Blenker, 320-248-7504.

Feb. 29: Chisago County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Lent Town Hall, Stacy. For more info call Tim Kane, 651-341-7386.

Feb. 29: North Country NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Eagles Club, Grand Rapids. For more info call Scott Winter, 218-999-7386.

Feb. 29: Winona State Univ. DU Banquet, Winona American Legion. For more info call Jacob Lewandoski, 920-264-8901.

Feb. 29: Heartland-Faribault PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Golden Bubble Ballroom, Wells. For more info call Jim More, 507-462-3469.

March 2: Delta Waterfowl Banquet, 5 p.m., St. Michael Community Center. For more info call Lance Krupke, 612-760-6357.

March 5: Whistling Wings DU Banquet, Zumbrota VFW. For more info call Mark Braaten, 507-951-2485.

March 7: Twin Cities WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Roseville. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 7: Minnesota Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, Virginia. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

March 7: Pope County Pheasant Restoration Banquet, 5 p.m., Minnewaska House, Glenwood. For more info call Dan Baumbarger, 320-815-2651.

March 7: Stearns County PF Banquet, Holiday Inn, St. Cloud. For more info call Mike Windschitl, 320-248-1116.

March 7: North Country Bowhunters Banquet, 5 p.m., Vannelli’s by the Lake, Forest Lake. For more info call Kal Stokes, 651-472-3975.

March 7: Snake River MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., Grand Event Center, Mora. For more info call Jason Thomson, 320-679-1452.

March 7: MDHA Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Bloomington Event Center. For more info call Jason Barta, 952-807-4471.

March 7: NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Courtyards of Andover. For more info call Katie-Jo Hollis, 763-443-1223.

March 14: North Woods WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., AAD Shrine, Hermantown. For more info call Matt Erjavec, 218-464-8908.

March 14: Rum River PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Henry’s Event Center, Foley. For more info call Bernie Peterson, 320-761-3651.

March 14: Upper MN River Vally NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino & Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Sharon Krogstad, 320-564-4063.

March 14: Eden Prairie Let’s Go Fishing Banquet, 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Eden Prairie. For more info call Steve Wilson, 612-805-0762.

March 14: Cannon Falls Sunrise Gobblers, 5 p.m., Cannon Golf Club. For more info call Joel Nelson, 507-298-0293.

March 14: Rice County PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Faribault Eagles Club. For more info call Scott Allen, 507-317-1909.

March 20: Red Lake County DU Banquet, Plummer American Legion. For more info call Bryan Grove, 218-689-3458.

March 21: South Central MN WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Hotel & Event Center, Mankato. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 21: Brown County PF Banquet, 4 p.m., Railway Bar, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

March 21: Pine County NWTF Banquet, Pine City National Guard Armory, Pine City. For more info call Brad Klepsa, 651-246-5201.

March 21: Dakota Ringneck’s 562 PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Crystal Lake Golf Course, Lakeville. For more info call Mark Delebo, 612-328-0551.

March 21: Southern MN DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Sherburn Community Hall, Sherburn. For more info call Doug Hartke, 507-236-1700.

March 26: RMEF Banquet, 5 p.m., Clyde Iron Works, Duluth. For more info call Mike Hoops, 218-391-4003.

March 28: Bemidji Area WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, Bemidji. For more info call Aaron Humeniuk, 218-766-6982.

March 28: SE MN QF Banquet, 4 p.m., Four Seasons Community Center, Caledonia. For more info call Paul Schutte, 612-968-3034.

March 28: Sherburne County MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., The Buff, Big Lake. For more info call Eric Waldoch, 763-441-7649.

March 28: East Medicine PF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Prairie’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Scott Santjer, 320-981-1061.

March 28: Metro Greenway DU Banquet, Heights Hill & Club. For more info call Deb Maley, 612-867-3767.

March 28: Fergus Falls MDHA Banquet, 5 p.m., VFW Post #612, Fergus Falls. For more info call Mike Robertson, 218-205-9728.

Season Dates

Feb. 15: MN/Iowa border waters walleye and northern pike closes.

Feb. 23: Walleye, sauger, pike, and bass (including C&R) seasons close.

Feb. 23: Bowfishing and darkhouse spearing season closes.

Feb. 24: Bowfishing (early season, south of Highway 210) opens.

Feb. 29: Mink, muskrat (north & south), rabbit, and squirrel seasons close.

March 1: March crow & spring light goose seasons open.

March 1: MN/WI St. Croix and St. Louis rivers walleye and pike seasons close.

March 15: Fox, badger, opossum, and raccoon seasons close (statewide)

March 31: March crow season ends.

March 31: Winter lake trout and stream trout season ends (except SE)

Education/Seminar 

March 3: Minnesota Steelheader Fishing Seminar, 5-9 p.m., Summit Brewing Co. Tap-room. For more info call 651-429-4332.

April 5: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 3: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Tracy Area High School, Tracy. For more info call Steve Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 5-7: Firearm Safety Training, Tracy Ambulance Garage, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 7: Youth Firearm Safety On Line Field Day, 8 a.m., Redwood River Sportsman Club, Marshall. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 28: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Sept. 13: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Ted Schotzko’s Wildlife Acres, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.   

Aug. 160: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor, 9 a.m., Nicollett Conservation Club, Nicollet. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.            

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Now-Feb. 20: Greenfit Club, Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Now-Feb. 20: Greenfit Club, French Regional Park.

Now-Feb. 26: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 8, 15: Cross-Country Ski Lessons, Kids Classic, 11-12:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 8: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Kids Classic, ages 6-8, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 8: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Kids Classic, ages 9-12, noon-1:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 8: Family Snowshoeing, 10-11 a.m. or 11-noon, Sochacki Park.

Feb. 8: Snowshoe Hike, 10-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

Feb. 8: Family Snowshoeing with Hot Cocoa, 4-5:30 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Feb. 9: Full Moon Snowshoe with S’mores, 6-8 p.m., French Regional Park.

Feb. 9: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Kids Skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 9: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Teens Skate Beginner, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 11: Happy Hour Snowshoe, 6:30-8 p.m., Mississippi Gateway Regional Park.

Feb. 15: Beginner Snowshoeing, 1-2:30 p.m., The Landing, Minnesota River Heritage Park.

Feb. 15: Bird Banding, 9-noon, Lowry Nature Center.

Feb. 15: Snowshoe Along the Mississippi/Adults, 1-3 p.m., Mississippi Gateway Regional Park.

Feb. 15: Digging in Clay Workshop/Adults, noon-3 p.m., Silverwood Park.

Feb. 15: Cross-country Ski Lessons, Skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Feb. 16: Cross-country Ski , Skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Feb. 16: Family Snowshoeing with Hot Cocoa, 10-11:30 a.m., French Regional Park

Feb. 16: Beginner Snowshoeing, 1-2:30 p.m., French Regional Park.

Feb. 16: Raptors Up Close, 2-4 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Feb. 17: Family Snowshoeing with Hot Cocoa, 3-4:30 p.m., Baker Outdoor Learning Center.

Feb. 22: Snowshoe Along the Mississippi, 10-noon, Mississippi Gateway Regional Park

Feb. 22: Snowshoe Hike, Wandering Naturalist, 10-noon, Eastman Nature Center.

Feb. 22: Kidrod, 5-7 p.m., Fish Lake Regional Park.

Feb. 22: Beginner Ice Fishing, 2-4 p.m., Bryant Lake Regional Park.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Tournaments/Contests

Feb. 8: Ice Castle Classic, Lac qui Parle Lake, Watson. For more info call Chad Hiepler, 320-269-5428.

Feb. 15: Garrison DU Fishing for Ducks Contest, Mille Lacs Lake, noon-3 p.m. For more info call 734-649-4680.

Shows

Now-Feb. 9: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 12-16: Duluth Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. & Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. & Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call, Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

March 21: Rudy Zwieg Decoy & Sportsman Show, 9-4 p.m., Runestone Community Center, Alexandria. For more info call Barb Lundeen, 320-266-5129.

March 28-29: Wilmar Rifle & Pistol Club, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Willmar Civic Center. For more info call Dave Stuhr, 320-894-7463.

March 28: Heritage Arms Society Antique Arms Show, 9-3 p.m., Eagan Civic Arena. For more info call Denny, 651-260-4532.

* * *

Minnesota Weapons Collectors Assoc. Schedule. Call 612-721-8976 for more info or tables. Sat. shows 8-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $5.

Feb. 22-23: River Centre, St. Paul.

March 14-15: MN State Fair Coliseum Bldg.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Feb. 7-8, 2020: Anoka Armory.

Feb. 15-16: Stillwater Armory.

Feb. 29-March 1: Bloomington Armory.

March 7: Kato Ballroom, Mankato.

March 28-29: Hastings Armory.

* * *

Neigels Authentic Arms Shows. Call 218-736-2133 or neigel@prtel.com for more info or tables. Sat. shows 9-5 p.m. & Sun. 9-3 p.m. Adm. $4. Open to the public.

Feb. 15-16: Fergus Falls National Guard Armory.

Shooting/Archery

* * *

Wealthwood Gun Club, Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info  call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

* * *

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club, 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152. 

Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m.

* * *

Straight River Archery Club Schedule. Sat 8-3 p.m., Sun 8-2 p.m. For info call Mark Wannarka, 507-338-0045 or www.straighriverarcheryclub.org

Feb. 15-16, March 21-22: 3D Archery Shoot, Sat. 8-3 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m.

* * *

Feb.-Sept.: Bald Eagle Sportsmen’s Assoc. Shoot, reg. 7-noon. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Meetings

Feb. 3: North Suburban MDHA Meeting, 7 p.m., Kraus Hartig VFW, Spring Lake Pk. 

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., KAXE Radio Station, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the quarterly, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Tim Kraskey, 612-298-0909.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

South Forty Archers meets on the 2nd Tues of the month all Summer, 7 p.m., Club House Ritter Park, Lakeville. For more info call David Anderson, 612-860-3909

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets every 3rd Mon. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 4847. For more info call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

 PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

