Outdoor News Radio – Feb. 1, 2020

Listeners will hear lots of fascinating topics on this week’s installment of Outdoor News Radio, starting with host Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman discussing news from the 2020 Minnesota DNR Roundtable in Bloomington. Then Rob and Phil Frebault recap the massive 2020 Shooting Hunting Outdoor Trade Show, which was held last week in Las Vegas. Pat Conzemius from Wildlife Forever then joins Rob to discuss some of the latest initiatives his Minnesota-based conservation group will be bringing forward this year. Tony Peterson helps wrap up the show with a review of the 2019 deer seasons and his thoughts on why harvest declined last year.