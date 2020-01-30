Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 31, 2020

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

On the opening day of 2019 white-tailed deer gun season, state wildlife officer Chad Grote received a complaint from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office about individuals using vehicles to hunt deer. The sheriff’s office sent deputy D.J. Barron to the call. Officer Grote and state wildlife officer Nathan West also responded. Multiple hunters were contacted about the incident, and it was determined that they used their vehicles to follow the deer. After one of the drivers got in front of the deer, another hunter jumped out and went onto property without permission and shot at it. Another person attempted to stop the deer with his truck. The individual who tried to stop the deer with his truck was issued a summons for using his vehicle to pursue a wild animal. The individual who went onto property without permission was issued a summons for hunting without permission. Both were found guilty in Marion Municipal Court and paid $476 in fines and court costs.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

In late August 2019, state wildlife officer Levi Farley, assigned to Paulding County, and state wildlife officer Austin Dickinson, assigned to Defiance County, were on patrol at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area. The wildlife area is closed to fishing from Aug. 2, 2019 to May 2020. Both officers observed a male fishing from a kayak in the main lake. Officer Farley inspected the man’s fishing license. One summons was issued to the man for fishing in the closed season at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area. The fisherman paid $125 in fines and court costs.

During the December 2019 two-day deer gun weekend, state wildlife officer Nathan West, assigned to Wyandot County, was on patrol at Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area when he located a vehicle parked along the refuge area. Officer West soon located four hunters walking toward their vehicle dragging an antlerless deer. He contacted them about the violations of trespassing on the refuge and harvesting an antlerless deer on state property after the close of the week-long gun season. Officer West then discovered a second deer that was already loaded into their vehicle that morning. Also, one of the hunters had not purchased a 2019 hunting license. One individual was charged for trespassing and harvesting the antlerless deer after legal season dates on state property. Both deer were seized as evidence. The other three individuals were under 18 and their cases are pending for review by juvenile court.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

During the muzzleloader season, state wildlife officer Aaron Brown, assigned to Wayne County, received information that two Michigan residents were hunting deer, possibly without hunting licenses. A check of the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System revealed that one of the men was not in possession of a nonresident Ohio hunting license. The license system also indicated that the individual had hunted deer in Ohio previously. After dark, the men returned to their vehicle. Officer Brown contacted them and determined that they were hunting deer. The man who was hunting without a valid hunting license was issued a summons for the offense. The individual appeared in court, was convicted, and was ordered to pay a fine of $139 plus court costs.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

During the deer-gun season, state wildlife officer Jerrod Allison was on patrol in Coshocton County when he observed four individuals who appeared to be hunting. He could see that two of the people had shotguns, but only one of them was wearing the proper hunter orange clothing. The other three were wearing orange hats. Officer Allison walked out in the field to contact them. As he approached, he noticed that the two people he observed with shotguns were no longer carrying them. The two men admitted to officer Allison that they were deer hunting and had put their guns down because they didn’t have hunting licenses or deer permits. Officer Allison also noticed one of the men had an empty holster. The man said that he left a handgun with his shotgun. They took officer Allison to where they had left the guns. The two men were each issued summonses for hunting without a license and deer permit. Officer Allison issued additional summonses for not wearing the proper amount of hunter orange, and for carrying more than one hunting implement while deer hunting.

In November 2019, state wildlife officer Bob Nelson received information from multiple sources regarding a man shooting a deer from the roadway in Ross County. Two witnesses saw a truck stop in the middle of the road, fire a shot, and kill a deer. Officer Nelson responded to the area along with natural resources officer Zach Riley. Shortly after the officers arrived, they observed a truck drive into the field where it was reported the deer had been shot. Officer Nelson conducted a traffic stop in the field. Officer Nelson spoke to a suspect in the truck, who admitted to killing the deer with a handgun. The suspect was charged with taking a deer from a public roadway, taking a deer with the aid of a motor vehicle, and taking a deer with an unlawful firearm during the archery season. Officer Nelson seized the deer and handgun as evidence. The suspect was found guilty in Chillicothe Municipal Court and was ordered to pay fines and court costs. The deer was donated to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, and the handgun was forfeited to the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

State wildlife investigator Ryan Garrison, assigned to southwest Ohio, received information that a woman reported harvesting a deer that was possibly shot by another hunter. Investigator Garrison noticed that she had never purchased a hunting license until the day she reported harvesting an antlered deer in Clark County. Investigator Garrison located a man who also resided at the same address and reported harvesting an antlered deer and an antlerless deer from Clark County, which has a two-deer bag limit. When investigator Garrison spoke to the woman, she admitted that she didn’t shoot the deer. She advised her boyfriend had harvested the deer and contacted her to purchase a hunting license and deer permit. After purchasing the permits, she drove to his location and reported the harvest of the second antlered deer under her account. When investigator Garrison spoke with the man, he admitted that he shot more than his limit of deer for Clark County, harvested more than one antlered deer in one season, and provided false information to report a deer harvest to obtain a game check confirmation number. Investigator Garrison seized the venison and antlers from the deer that was reported under the woman’s account. The individuals were issued summonses and ordered to pay $953. The man who shot the deer lost his hunting privileges for two years.