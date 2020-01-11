Outdoor News Radio – Jan. 11, 2020

Topics in this week’s installment of Outdoor News Radio begin with a lengthy discussion of the Minnesota DNR’s decision to liberalize the spring wild turkey hunting season. Then Marshall Johnson, regional director for the Mule Deer Foundation, joins host Rob Drieslein to chat about that organization’s efforts to launch new chapters in Minnesota. The second half of this week’s show highlights two events coming up in February, the Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby and the 2020 Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic in Minneapolis.