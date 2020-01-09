Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 10, 2020

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods and the Roseau River. Violations during the past week included overlimits of walleyes and sauger, angling with extra lines, and angling without a license.

CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad) reports that Lake of the Woods saw a huge influx of anglers after Upper Red Lake slushed over. Please remember to display your shelter license in an area where it is visible from outside of the shelter.

CO Marc Johnson (Warroad) worked angling activity on Lake of the Woods and trapping activity throughout the station. In addition, both Warroad COs worked furbearer registration for fisher and pine marten at the Warroad DNR Forestry office. Lots of trappers had a successful season and registered their limits of the species.

CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls) spent the past week working ice angling and snowmobiling enforcement. Last week’s heavy snow has caused slushy conditions on the Red Lake River, but plenty of pike are being caught, along with the occasional walleye.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports working trapping and angling activity on special-regulation lakes throughout the past week. Regas reports slush continues to make travel on lakes difficult and is causing ice conditions to deteriorate. Violations encountered and addressed during the past week included snowmobile registration violations, possession of northern pike within the protected slot, angling with extra lines, unattended lines, and dogs chasing deer.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) worked angling and snowmobiling activity in the area. There’s a lot of slush on area lakes, which has limited the number of ice anglers.

CO Hannah Mishler (Bemidji) spent the past week focusing primarily on snowmobiling and angling enforcement. Ski passes were checked at Bemidji and Itasca state parks, and a fire complaint was handled.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports ice conditions are poor in the Perham area, with slush being the biggest problem on most lakes. One vehicle was reported through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. The CO received a call from a trapper who had forgotten about the fisher registration deadline and surrendered the two fishers he’d taken nearly a week after the close of the season. A call about a wolf that was shot turned out to be a large coyote.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) monitored fishing and snowmobiling activity through the area this past week. The fresh snow made ice conditions even worse and many anglers are struggling to find high ground to set up portable shelters.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent time following up on licensing and registration violations from the firearms deer season. Time was also spent preparing for upcoming court cases from the firearms deer season.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the past week focused on checking anglers, snowmobilers, and coyote hunters. Additional time was spent following up on cases from the deer-hunting season. Conditions on area lakes are improving, as most of the slush has frozen down, but ice thickness has not increased much.

CO Andrew Goodman (Elbow Lake) checked a few pheasant hunters trudging through deep snow while attempting to get the last birds of the season. Flooding and heavy slush forced most anglers off area lakes.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) worked on the lakes and snowmobile trails this past week, contacting lots of folks. Anglers were contacted about many violations. One angler was cited for unattended lines after leaving a fish house to go to shore to watch football while leaving his rattle reels baited and near the lake bottom.

CO Brian Holt (Osakis) worked snowmobiling and anglers during the week. Coyote-hunting and trapping activity was monitored, and nuisance-animal complaints were handled.

CO Emily Leeb (Morris) focused enforcement efforts on fishing, snowmobiling, and ATVing activity. Additional time was spent monitoring trapping and predator-hunting activity. Assistance was provided to Morris-area law enforcement regarding a report of a bomb threat at the school.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports a deer-season case was finished that resulted in citations for hunting deer without a license and a registration violation. A possession permit was given to a school for a road-killed barred owl.

CO Randy Posner (Staples) reports that lake aeration permits and system inspections received enforcement time.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) worked fur registration after the close of the fisher/pine marten season with about 30 trappers attending.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports snowmobiling and ice fishing accounted for a majority of the workload this past week. Slush on the lakes is problematic in bays and near shorelines.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) monitored trapping, snowmobiling, angling, and spearing activity. Fur registration was attended, with trapper numbers appearing to be down slightly.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports little angling activity was observed. The BWCAW trout opener was a non-event due to deep, heavy snow, poor ice, and slush. He heard multiple comments from people regarding the deer herd, as deer continue to wade through snow, with more in forecast.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) reports time was spent in the Hibbing station, assisting with furbearer registration. Despite the snowy conditions, many trappers were observed with a decent success rate during the fisher/marten season. A fair number of bobcats and some otters also were brought in during registration day.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked anglers and snowmobilers. Assistance was provided to the Hibbing Police Department and Hibbing Fire Department at an auto shop business fire.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) checked trout anglers attending the BWCAW trout opener. Slush and snow conditions were tough, and some groups camping in the BWCAW reported it taking seven hours to travel less than 2 miles.

CO John Velsvaag (Ely) checked anglers and snowmobilers this past week. Slush conditions are bad, and fishing was slow all week.

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) worked anglers and snowmobilers. The CO also worked a detail with fellow officers for the first trout-fishing opening of the season on lakes entirely inside the BWCAW. Manning also rang in the new year by being berated by a would-be skier upset about needing a Minnesota ski pass to use an area trail system. Manning explained the expenses involved in maintaining and grooming the outstanding ski trails – paid for in part through the funding provided by the passes – but the skier opted to skip buying a pass and went elsewhere.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a two-day detail on Lake Mille Lacs with CO Lerchen. The lake was busy, with a high violation rate. Assistance was provided with fur registration in Tower, deer cases were worked, and lakes and trail were patrolled.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports tackling a multitude of different winter activities throughout the past week. Hill took part in a BWCAW trout detail with area officers. Multiple anglers were contacted, and a few different species were seen in the bag. One angler was spoken to about using game fish as bait.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) checked area lakes and trails, spent time on equipment issues, completed mandatory training, and investigated game-violation complaints.

CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored trapping activity, and worked snowmobiling enforcement. The slush on area lakes has made it tough going for anglers. Enforcement action was taken for obstructing a road right of way, license issues, and operating a snowmobile on a roadway.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports anglers continue to struggle to access area lakes, with slushy ice conditions still present. Snowmobilers were out in full force with recent snowfall throughout the area. Enforcement action was taken for several snowmobiling violations.

CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies on calls for service, including a snowmobile crash with injuries.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) saw heavy snowmobiling activity in the area. He also reports ice fishing remains difficult due to slush, but anglers who are able to get to their spots are seeing some success. Enforcement action was taken for no snowmobile safety training, no state trail pass, and failure to display registration.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) spent the majority of the past week working snowmobiling enforcement. Many violations were observed, with registration issues being the most common. Other common violations were no snowmobile safety certification and altered mufflers. Anglers were also checked throughout the week on area lakes. Ice conditions and slush continue to get better on area lakes.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) assisted with fur tagging and attended a meeting of the Minnesota Trappers Association. Assistance was given working angling enforcement on Lake Mille Lacs, where enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, angling without a license in possession, angling with an extra line, and recreational vehicle registration violations. One fish house with three anglers resulted in three citations because they did not have angling licenses. They stated they thought they would just chance it (not getting licenses) because they were only fishing for a short time.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) worked snowmobiling enforcement in and around the Duluth-Two Harbors areas. Olson also checked anglers along the North Shore and on inland lakes, where some crappies were seen in the buckets of anglers.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) observed a large number of people enjoying snowmobile trails in the area. Sullivan observed several registration violations, including expired registration, failure to transfer ownership, and failure to display registration. Sullivan also assisted with a snowmobile crash that included personal injury. The crash investigation showed alcohol was involved.

CO Karl Hadrits (Crosby) reports two incidents of injured deer were responded to, and enforcement contacts were made for no vehicle permits in the CCSRA and possession of marijuana.

CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling, snowmobiling, and ATVing activity. Assistance was given to DNR Wildlife with fur tagging, and a vehicle on a grant-in-aid snowmobile trail was addressed. A law presentation was given to about 25 young snowmobilers at their safety class.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked angler activity. Layered ice and slushy conditions are still making access challenging. Some upland bird hunters were out making use of the season’s final days.

CO Ashley Whiteoak (Malmo) spent time patrolling ice angling, snowmobiling, and ATVing enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for a small amount of marijuana, unattended lines, failure to properly ID on a fish house, failure to display ATV registration, and failure to stop an ATV at a road crossing.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing, trapping, and snowmobiling activities. An overlimit-of-walleyes case was made, along with several protected-size-walleye violations.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found quite a bit of activity on area snowmobile trails and stopped a few operators for exceeding the speed limit. Lakes were busy as ice conditions slowly improved.

CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) worked primarily sportfishing and recreational vehicle enforcement. This past week, violations encountered included no fishing license in possession, fishing without a license, no shelter license on a nonportable fish shelter, no shelter identification, failure to display ATV registration, possessing unmeasurable fish, and litter.

CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this past week checking ice anglers on Cross Lake and Pokegama Lake. There have been ATVs and snowmobiles on the lakes, but continue to use caution.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked on lend/borrow and illegal deer-hunting investigations this past week. He also worked with the Wildlife Section in regards to nuisance animals.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) reports ice conditions improved during the week. The slush layer has frozen, and ice is 10 to 12 inches in most spots. Angling activity was monitored.

CO Adam Seifermann (St. Cloud) has settled into his new station and continues to learn area lakes and geography. He reports monitoring angling, spearing, and snowmobiling activity throughout the station.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent most of the week checking anglers. Enforcement action was taken for no ATV registration, illegal-length fish, and lend/borrow a deer license. A complaint was also handled in which a person blocked a public road ditch with a snow fence to stop snowmobile traffic.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Tony Musatov (Sauk Rapids) checked anglers and snowmobilers. Complaints about treestands left on state land were investigated. Animal-related complaints were handled.

CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) followed up on several possible big-game violations this past week. An investigation continues on a public waters violation. Ice conditions are still not ready for motor vehicle traffic in the area, with less than 10 inches of ice on most lakes.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) focused enforcement efforts on anglers and recreational vehicle operators. Additional time was spent following up on big-game investigations. One investigation led to a citation for tagging a deer with an invalid bonus tag. It was determined the subject’s father shot a deer and told the subject to tag it. The subject did not have a bonus tag at the time, so she went to a store, bought a bonus tag, and tagged the deer after the fact.

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent time following up on deer-hunting cases. Krauel also checked ice anglers and patrolled for snowmobiling activity.

CO Nathan Benkofske (Milaca) reports a subject fled from him on a snowmobile, which led to a pursuit. The subject was caught and faces felony charges because of his actions.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) monitored ice fishing and snowmobiling around the metro area. He also assisted the U.S. Department of Agriculture with a deer-removal program by distributing deer to the Asian community. He also answered questions about the small-game season.

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the past week checking anglers and monitoring ice conditions. Grewe also finished his background investigation of a conservation officer candidate.

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) took a TIP report about people angling on Courthouse Lake, which is a designated trout lake. The anglers did not read the signs or regulations in regards to the trout season and designated waters. An abandoned snowmobile with expired registration was located on Thole Lake. The new owner was located and educated on the need for registration. Fogarty continues to follow up on the 2019 deer season.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) spent the majority of the past week conducting ice fishing and snowmobiling patrol. CO Thomas also investigated a snowmobile trespass complaint and was able to follow the tracks directly to the suspect’s residence. The suspect was cited.

CO Tony Salzer (Ham Lake) responded to a wanton waste case that is still under investigation.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Redwood Falls) spent time working angling activity and big-game investigations this past week. Enforcement action was taken for big-game license violations.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) reports ice fishing, coyote hunting, ATVing, and snowmobiling activities were the main enforcement focuses during the past week. Fish house owners are reminded that it is illegal to leave their fish houses at public accesses.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) reports anglers are advised to use caution on the lakes as a vehicle went through the ice during the week. Klehr also followed up on complaints about coyote hunters shooting from their vehicles and a swan dumped in a dumpster in Litchfield.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson) issued deer-possession permits and assisted with separating two bucks that were locked together near Hector.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) continued to work on deer investigations. Pheasant hunters took advantage of the last few days of the season and had limited success.

CO Mike Gruhlke (Jackson) assisted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle stop and with a vehicle off of the roadway.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked small-game hunters, trappers, anglers, and snowmobile and ATV operators during the past week. Davis also patrolled wildlife management areas, state parks, and waterfowl production areas.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) checked ice anglers this past week. Time was spent working areas for trapping and coyote-hunting activity.

CO Tony Flerlage (Spring Valley) checked hunters ending the pheasant, archery deer, and goose seasons. He also helped with fur registration of otters, fishers, marten, and bobcats.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Tyler Ramaker (La Crescent) checked anglers on pools 8 and 9 of the Mississippi River. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with extra lines and license-related violations. A report was taken of two bucks with antlers locked together. Officers successfully separated the antlers, and both deer will likely survive.

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) reports a complaint regarding spearing for game fish on a closed body of water was followed up on, and a cease and desist order was issued in a filling-of-a-wetland investigation.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) assisted with a trespass complaint that resulted in a hunter being charged for deer hunting in a closed area.

CO Annette Kyllo (Rochester) reports checking late-season goose hunters and ice anglers.

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) reports checking coyote hunters and with small-game hunters. No violations were detected.