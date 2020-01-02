Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 3, 2020

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods and trappers throughout Roseau County. Violations encountered included possession of marijuana and illegal import of minnows from out of state.

CO Marc Johnson (Warroad) completed field training and was assigned to his permanent station in Warroad. He spent time getting to know the area and visiting with many of the resort owners in the station.

CO Aaron Larson (Baudette) worked trapping enforcement throughout the station. Anglers were checked on the Rainy River and Lake of the Woods. Larson worked with other conservation officers on a walleye-overlimit violation.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports checking trapping activity and anglers on special-regulation lakes throughout the past week. The recent heavy snow has increased the amount of deep slush conditions on area lakes and created holes and open water on some lakes. Regas reminds anglers to use caution on area lakes if operating trucks and ATVs on the ice and venturing off plowed ice roads.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports taking various wildlife-related complaints. Time also was spent answering questions from the public and issuing deer-possession permits.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) worked angling activity on area lakes. The snowstorm during the weekend has caused slush on most area lakes.

CO Hannah Mishler (Bemidji) focused on angling, snowmobile, and trapping enforcement. The CO dealt with a wolf that was taken accidentally and with a car-killed bobcat. Ice conditions in the area remain fairly poor on many lakes, with a lot of slush and some thin ice and open water still present.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports completing the field-training portion of the CO Academy process with CO Jordan Anderson, who’s now stationed in Wadena. Anderson will be a welcome addition to the DNR, the Division of Enforcement, and the Wadena area. A heavy, wet snow event dumped about a foot and a half of wet snow in the Perham area. Several anglers expressed concerns about their fish houses and many took advantage of a recent nice day to block or remove their shelters.

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking ice anglers and snowmobile riders. With the weekend snowstorm, ice conditions are going to continue to be difficult for anglers to get houses onto lakes.

CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent time working sportfishing and snowmobiling enforcement. He also spent time preparing for upcoming court cases from the firearms deer season.

CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked angling activity on area lakes. Getting around on the lakes continues to be a challenge with water on top of ice and varying ice conditions.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Emily Leeb (Morris) reports getting settled into her new station this past week after successfully finishing the field-training program. Patrol efforts were focused on snowmobiling and ice-fishing activity.

CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) started in her station this past week. She spent some time getting to know her area and found some fishing and snowmobiling activity. Violations encountered were no license in possession and allowing illegal operation by a juvenile.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers, pheasant hunters, and ATV and snowmobile operators. Heavy, wet snow during the weekend is beginning to create slushy conditions on area lakes. Anglers are urged to use caution on area lakes as ice conditions vary greatly. Complaints about litter and road hunting were investigated.

CO Andrew Goodman (Elbow Lake) focused on snowmobiling and angling enforcement on area lakes and trails. Conditions were slushy but have improved with the recent snowfall. Additional time was spent handling trespassing complaints and answering questions about trapping regulations.

CO Brian Holt (Osakis) focused primarily on angling activity during the week. Time also was spent checking recreational vehicles throughout the area. Ice conditions vary and caution is advised.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers, fish houses, and snowmobile riders. The most common violation encountered was fish houses without proper identification on the outside.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) received calls about a dead owl, a dead swan, and a deer struggling in a river. Plautz checked ice anglers, but the weekend storm kept activity to a minimum.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time settling into her new station and learning the area. Ice fishing and snowmobiling enforcement were worked.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) checked anglers and snowmobile riders. Work also continues on deer season cases. Heavy snow in the area has been great for snowmobile trails but has made area lakes difficult to access. There isn’t much ice-making going on, and slush is appearing frequently. As such, there is reduced angling activity and wheeled fish houses have remained largely off the lakes.

CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) checked anglers, snowmobile riders, and trapping activity. She responded to a truck that broke through the ice and a snowmobile accident. Enforcement action was taken for tampering with traps.

CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) worked fishing, trapping, and snowmobiling activity during the week. Several anglers were checked prior to the snowstorm with many reporting difficult travel on area lakes. A reminder that if a portable house is left unattended on the ice, a shelter license and the owner’s information must be displayed.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) and COC Seifermann report the fisher/pine marten season has come to an end. They saw a fair amount of trapping activity and continue to monitor angling, spearing, and snowmobiling activity in the area.

CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) monitored trapping, angling, spearing, and snowmobiling this past week. Trappers reported mixed success but seemed pleased with the extended season and timing to coincide with winter break for kids. Spearing activity has been steady. With the current snowstorm dropping a significant amount of snow, watch for slush to form on area lakes. Questions continue to be received about the northern pike regulations from inland lakes to border waters both for angling and spearing.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports minimal angling due to slush and above-average temperatures. A significant storm arrived this past weekend with more snow and wind. There is significant drifting, and lake travel is difficult at best, even with a snowmobile. Some permanent houses were taken off due to snow amounts and drifting.

CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time with a neighboring CO and the Division of Forestry, working on a dispute involving a privately gated forest road. Zavodnik reports low trapping activity during the fisher/marten season, and trappers encountered reported a low success rate as well. Zavodnik spent time riding the snowmobile trails with CO Vollbrecht and was happy to see the majority of riders obeying the speed limits, especially now that trail activity has started to pick up.

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked trapping and angling activity. A day was spent working trapping activity in the Orr area with CO Williams. A wanton waste and deer-dumping case was investigated in which a whole deer was tossed on the side of a road. A weekend snowstorm dumping at least 8 inches of wet and heavy snow as the season ended created a challenge for trappers removing fisher and marten traps.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Mary Manning (Hovland) checked snowmobile trails and riders this past week. She also assisted CO Hill on an illegal trapping case that included numerous violations.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) attended court on a deer case, followed up on violations from deer season, checked marten traps and trappers, and patrolled lakes and trails by snowmobile. A case in which an individual purchased his archery license during the season and registered a deer during the same day led to additional lend/borrow violations with another hunter in the group. Enforcement action included taking deer with an invalid license, lend/borrow deer tags, taking a doe without a permit, fishing without a license, and expired snowmobile registration.

CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports a trapping investigation began as the CO located approximately 25 illegally set box traps. CO Hill was finally able to contact the trappers on the last day of the season as they were picking up their boxes. Charges are forthcoming, and illegally taken fur was seized.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

No report available.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) saw plenty of snowmobiling activity prior to the rain. Improper display or no display of registration continue to be frequent violations. At one point, eight separate violations were found in less than an hour in one spot on the trail on Saturday. Willis also helped volunteer instructors with a snowmobile safety class in Cromwell.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) spent time working trapping enforcement during the past week. Several pine marten, fisher, and bobcat traps were checked for compliance.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) worked snowmobile trespass complaints in the area this past week. Complaints about snowmobile riders going off trails and threatening to damage crops and property were received. Snowmobilers are advised to make sure you have permission before going onto private property.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) worked the pine marten and fisher trapping season in the Duluth and Two Harbors areas and checked snowmobile riders along the North Shore State Trail. Olson reports anglers are catching fish off the Two Harbors breakwall in the early mornings and reports the heavy, wet snow continues to be problematic regarding slush on area inland lakes.

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) worked snowmobile enforcement on the North Shore State Trail and area club trails. Modified loud mufflers continue to be the most common violation encountered.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) assisted with a snowmobile safety class in Tamarack at which more than 40 students were certified thanks to volunteer instructors. Ladd also checked anglers and snowmobiling activity. Enforcement action was taken for hunting deer over bait, violating the feeding ban, fishing without a license, and burning prohibited materials.

CO Tim Collette (Brainerd) spent time monitoring snowmobile riders. Outdoor activity has focused on the trails as fishing has slowed as more slush builds up on the lakes. Assistance was given regarding a vehicle that had broken through the top layer of ice into the slush, and with a ATVer stuck while trying to pull a fish house off a lake after the last heavy snow.

CO Karl Hadrits (Crosby) reports working a pine marten-trapping enforcement detail in the northeastern part of the state, and responding to issues of a road-killed turkey and owl, a stolen fish house, and an incident in which somebody took an ATV with tracks and ripped up the groomed mountain bike trails in the Sagamore Unit of the Cuyuna Country State Recreational Area.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) completed work as a field-training officer with Hutchinson CO Ryan Hanna. The two patrolled Hanna’s new work station and met with local sheriff’s office dispatch and deputies. While en route, the COs observed a snowmobiler operating carelessly down a grant-in-aid snowmobile trail, jumping road approaches. A routine stop was attempted, but the operator made eye contact with Guida and then the snowmobiler changed course and drove away. Hanna completed a safe U-turn and was able to get the operator to stop. Numerous violations were addressed, including fleeing on a motor vehicle, expired snowmobile registration, failure to transfer ownership within 15 days and careless operation. The operator has a long history and was known to local law enforcement personnel.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing and snowmobiling activities. A possible public waters violation was looked into, with action pending. A lost hunter in the Mille Lacs WMA was found by conservation officers and deputies from Mille Lacs and Kanabec counties. The hunter was not able to walk with darkness, rain, and cold setting in. Luckily, he was found and rushed to the hospital.

CO Mikeena Mattson (Wealthwood) completed her first week working in the Wealthwood station. Her primarily focuses were fishing enforcement and recreational vehicle enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for unattended lines, no fishing license in possession, failure to display ATV registration, and operating an ATV without headlights.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) reports that lakes are a mess due to rain and snow from the storm. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, no snowmobile registration, and license violations. Trespass calls also were handled.

CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) worked angling and hunting activity. He finished follow-up on a deer-hunting case and received calls concerning the dumping of a deer carcass and possible fish overlimits. He also investigated a nuisance-animal complaint.

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) worked anglers, snowmobile riders, and hunters. Trespass issues were handled, as were baiting and deer-feeding-ban issues.

CO Leah Kampa (Annandale) assisted a neighboring CO with a litter complaint that turned into a lend/borrow case. Use caution when going onto the ice. ATVs and a fish house have broken through the ice on an area lake.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Mora) and other DNR COs searched for a missing hunter. The hunter had gone missing during a snowstorm and had lost phone contact with a family member. The hunter was located suffering from hypothermia approximately 31⁄2 miles from where he had started his hunt. He was transported out of the woods by snowmobile. This is the fourth missing/stranded hunter Krauel has searched for this year.

CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) received several calls about ATVs and fish houses breaking through the ice this past week. He also issued a cease and desist order, along with a citation, for working in public waters without a required permit.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Mike Lerchen (Bloomington) spent time checking ice anglers. An illegal-burning complaint was investigated, which resulted in enforcement action.

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) spent the past week checking anglers and monitoring ice conditions on station lakes. Ice conditions are not great with the recent warm weather and rain.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) reports a follow-up investigation was completed on a trespass case. Enforcement action was taken for littering, no license in possession, and illegal-sized northern pike.

CO Vang Lee (ELCOP) worked ice fishing and small-game hunting activities. He responded to a call at Ft. Snelling State Park regarding an individual bowhunting in the park.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) reports checking anglers and recreational vehicle users. Arntzen also continued work on a big-game case and investigated a trespassing complaint.

CO Joe Kulhanek (Hastings) spent the week monitoring ice anglers and archery deer hunters in the area. Enforcement action was taken for license violations.

CO Chris Tetrault (Maplewood) continued follow-up on an ongoing investigation. He also seized an estimated 167-inch green-scored buck that was illegally taken over bait. The deer was a late-season archery harvest.

CO Garrett Thomas (Eagan) reports a stolen trailer was located and recovered at a local WMA. Additionally, Thomas assisted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with a call regarding a bunch of trash, oil, and gas cans dumped in a WPA near Lakeville.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Andrew Dirks (Worthington) spent time checking anglers and pheasant hunters throughout the week. Ice conditions have deteriorated with the recent warm weather and rain.

CO Jim Robinson (Slayton) spent the week working deer investigations and pheasant hunters. An ATV went through the ice on Wood Lake.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Redwood Falls) transferred from the White Bear Lake station to Redwood Falls this past week.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) spent the week working ice fishing, ATVing, snowmobiling, pheasant-hunting, and archery deer-hunting enforcement.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) spent time working on a background investigation for an applicant with the Division of Enforcement. Klehr also followed up on complaints about litter on the ice.

CO Brett Wiltrout (Hutchinson) completed field training and started working snowmobile and angling enforcement in his station.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) worked small- and big-game cases during the past week. Trespass calls related to pheasant hunting and shooting from motor vehicles continue to be fielded.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) checked anglers and small-game hunters. Warm winds and rain have been around for a while, and two motorized vehicles are still at the bottom of two lakes. Shelters have been removed from many lakes.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) reports working angling and small-game hunting enforcement this past week. With the rain during the weekend and new snow, the ice has been gotten much weaker, and extreme caution should be used on the ice.

CO Corey Wiebusch (Mankato) spent the week checking area lakes for fishing activity. End-of-the-season pheasant hunters were checked as well. He continues to take trespassing complaints in several areas regarding coyote-hunting groups.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Clint Fitzgerald (Rochester) spent the past week focusing on waterfowl and big-game enforcement. The rainy weekend weather did not discourage goose hunters. Most who were checked had geese in the bag.

CO Derek Schneider (Zumbrota) reports an investigation has been started regarding a possible overlimit of walleyes being brought back from a lake in northern Minnesota.

CO Tom Hemker (Winona) saw boats on the river but most accesses are still closed. Hemker followed up on complaints about deer hunters in closed areas and hunters trespassing.

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) worked backwater ice-fishing enforcement and another weekend of deer-hunting enforcement. Some late-season archery deer hunters were checked.