Outdoor News Radio – Dec. 14, 2019

This week’s Outdoor News Radio begins with an upbeat report from Tim Spielman, who tells host Rob Drieslein how his dog, Liza, performed on her inaugural late-season pheasant hunt (hint, she kicked butt). Then, Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela stops by to share an entire segment’s worth of winter bird-feeding tips. The Lake Detective Steve McComas makes his annual visit to recap 2019, especially the high-water conditions that continued through fall and could be affecting lake conditions under the ice right now. Mark Norquist from Modern Carnivore helps Drieslein wrap up this week’s show with a discussion about his recruitment, retention, and reactivation efforts.