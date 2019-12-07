Outdoor News Radio – Dec. 7, 2019

Dean Bortz, editor of Wisconsin Outdoor News, joins host Rob Drieslein for the first 30 minutes of this week’s show to chat about the firearms 2019 white-tailed deer hunting kill in Wisconsin and Minnesota. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela stops in for the second-straight week to chat about nature topics, including the wily black squirrel. Finally, Ross Evan from Shimano joins Rob to talk about his company’s presence and its latest ice fishing product lines features at the St. Paul Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show this whole weekend at RiverCentre.