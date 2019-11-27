Opening weekend gun deer kill numbers tumble

(Photo by Windigo Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 22-24, according to numbers provided by the Illinois DNR.

Hunters took 58,836 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2018.

Illinois’ seven-day Firearm Deer Season will conclude Dec. 5-8.

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 13-15;

• Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (in select counties only) on Dec. 26-29, 2019 and Jan. 17-19, 2020;

• Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 19, 2020 (archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 5-8 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season)

For more details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, click here.

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2019 season, and comparable totals for 2018, is below.