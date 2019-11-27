Opening weekend gun deer kill numbers tumble
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 50,173 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 22-24, according to numbers provided by the Illinois DNR.
Hunters took 58,836 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2018.
Illinois’ seven-day Firearm Deer Season will conclude Dec. 5-8.
Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:
- Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 13-15;
• Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (in select counties only) on Dec. 26-29, 2019 and Jan. 17-19, 2020;
• Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 19, 2020 (archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 5-8 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season)
For more details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, click here.
A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2019 season, and comparable totals for 2018, is below.
|County
|2018
|2019
|ADAMS
|1647
|1437
|ALEXANDER
|353
|311
|BOND
|583
|500
|BOONE
|110
|71
|BROWN
|757
|604
|BUREAU
|749
|622
|CALHOUN
|618
|494
|CARROLL
|511
|432
|CASS
|489
|380
|CHAMPAIGN
|152
|133
|CHRISTIAN
|475
|372
|CLARK
|873
|694
|CLAY
|932
|774
|CLINTON
|591
|453
|COLES
|492
|417
|CRAWFORD
|834
|562
|CUMBERLAND
|563
|511
|DEKALB
|87
|80
|DEWITT
|244
|206
|DOUGLAS
|115
|88
|EDGAR
|413
|346
|EDWARDS
|290
|219
|EFFINGHAM
|773
|597
|FAYETTE
|1193
|1004
|FORD
|75
|73
|FRANKLIN
|961
|853
|FULTON
|1329
|1243
|GALLATIN
|286
|249
|GREENE
|700
|632
|GRUNDY
|187
|194
|HAMILTON
|836
|717
|HANCOCK
|1132
|1032
|HARDIN
|690
|602
|HENDERSON
|315
|264
|HENRY
|346
|254
|IROQUOIS
|342
|339
|JACKSON
|1717
|1422
|JASPER
|778
|667
|JEFFERSON
|1334
|1251
|JERSEY
|474
|401
|JODAVIESS
|1312
|1005
|JOHNSON
|1205
|1026
|KANE
|19
|18
|KANKAKEE
|144
|132
|KENDALL
|60
|53
|KNOX
|862
|704
|LAKE
|0
|5
|LASALLE
|555
|469
|LAWRENCE
|468
|348
|LEE
|380
|311
|LIVINGSTON
|325
|275
|LOGAN
|281
|251
|MACON
|152
|149
|MACOUPIN
|1300
|1025
|MADISON
|618
|442
|MARION
|1234
|995
|MARSHALL
|460
|402
|MASON
|309
|235
|MASSAC
|286
|261
|MCDONOUGH
|607
|461
|MCHENRY
|199
|170
|MCLEAN
|405
|347
|MENARD
|269
|236
|MERCER
|618
|521
|MONROE
|828
|699
|MONTGOMERY
|613
|540
|MORGAN
|518
|401
|MOULTRIE
|179
|156
|OGLE
|569
|436
|PEORIA
|589
|571
|PERRY
|1000
|882
|PIATT
|85
|83
|PIKE
|1361
|1174
|POPE
|1176
|1064
|PULASKI
|207
|209
|PUTNAM
|254
|250
|RANDOLPH
|1637
|1553
|RICHLAND
|525
|431
|ROCK ISLAND
|560
|415
|SALINE
|666
|602
|SANGAMON
|419
|329
|SCHUYLER
|1005
|800
|SCOTT
|214
|197
|SHELBY
|837
|757
|STARK
|132
|94
|ST. CLAIR
|552
|478
|STEPHENSON
|459
|365
|TAZEWELL
|352
|339
|UNION
|981
|913
|VERMILION
|335
|323
|WABASH
|149
|105
|WARREN
|347
|303
|WASHINGTON
|737
|640
|WAYNE
|1022
|943
|WHITE
|527
|456
|WHITESIDE
|466
|373
|WILL
|209
|160
|WILLIAMSON
|1256
|1220
|WINNEBAGO
|267
|173
|WOODFORD
|389
|398
|Total
|58836
|50173
Leave a Reply