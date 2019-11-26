Opening weekend gun deer kill numbers down

MADISON, Wis. — Deer harvest numbers were down for opening weekend of the gun deer hunt.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, in total, 90,286 deer were harvested by gun and registered statewide during the opening weekend in 2019, compared to 123,090 in 2018. A total of 46,866 bucks were registered on opening weekend, compared to 67,636 in 2018.

Hunter reports of deer activity varied around the state and within regions. Some reported excellent deer activity while others reported very little, including in areas where deer abundance is known to be high. Reports of rutting activity were far less common compared to last year, which was expected with the latest possible gun season opening date.

“In 2018, we held the earliest possible deer season followed by the latest possible season in 2019. This occurred between the 2012-13 and 2007-08 seasons as well, and we saw similar declines in opening weekend registration totals,” said DNR big game ecologist Kevin Wallenfang.

With temperatures staying low and snow coming to many parts of the state mid-week, hunters can expect more opportunities for success and are encouraged to head out to enjoy the remainder of the nine-day season hunting with family and friends.

A more detailed summary of preliminary registration totals can be found on the DNR website here.

More than half a million hunters purchased licenses to enjoy opening weekend. As of midnight Sunday, Nov. 24, preliminary figures indicate that the number of deer hunters in Wisconsin is near par with last year.

Sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses reached 782,815 as of midnight Sunday. Of that total, 555,227 were for gun privileges only. This number includes gun, patron and sports licenses.

Of the total licenses sold, 46.7% were sold online, and 53.3% were sold by DNR license agents, which includes private business across the state. Final license sales figures will be available in January, at which time DNR staff will perform a thorough analysis and interpretation.

“The DNR’s Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation program continues to grow, bringing in new hunters and inspiring experienced hunters to stay in the game,” said Keith Warnke, DNR Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation coordinator. “With the full support of our partners, DNR will be able to maintain our hunting and angling tradition.”

Opening weekend hunting incidents

The DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement reports four firearm-involved hunting incidents during opening weekend.

Three of the four incidents occurred on Saturday, Nov. 23, in Oneida, Marathon and Fond du Lac counties.

In Oneida and Marathon counties, the two separate incidents involved hunters who discharged their firearms, striking their left feet. The Oneida County incident involved a 38-year-old man whose discharge struck his left foot and a 29-year-old woman in Marathon County whose discharge struck her left foot.

In Fond du Lac County, a hunter shot toward a running deer and struck a 19-year-old woman in the left hand.

The fourth weekend incident occurred in Washburn County on Sunday, Nov. 24, when a 31-year-old man was struck by a single bullet. The shooter has been identified. The investigation continues, and no additional details are being released at this time.