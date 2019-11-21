Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Nov. 22, 2019

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Doug Bergman reports filing several charges this archery season for hunting deer in baited areas. Hunters are reminded that using bait as an enticement for game or wildlife is unlawful and will not be overlooked.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports a Greene Township man was cited for hunting deer in a baited area containing several piles of corn. As a result of the illegal baiting, the area has been posted closed to hunting until 30 days after the bait and all remanents are cleaned up.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports there were no cases of EHD confirmed in Beaver County in 2019. With the recent frosts, any midges that might carry the disease likely were killed. The last confirmed outbreak of EHD in Beaver County was in 2017.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports the mentored youth pheasant hunt hosted by the Beaver County Sportsmen’s Conservation League was a huge success. All of the hunters encountered pheasants in the field, and several were successful in harvesting a pheasant or two.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports a man was cited for possessing a loaded crossbow in a vehicle.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles. T. Schuster reports a man was cited for hunting in a baited area and failing to wear orange when required.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports a man was cited for possessing a white-tailed deer that was illegally killed in a baited area.

Fayette County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports two men were cited for using the State Game Land 51 public shooting range without possessing a hunting license, furtaker license or a range permit.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports two juveniles and an adult were charged after multiple videos were posted to YouTube showing the juveniles hunting unaccompanied and not wearing the proper amount of fluorescent orange. The same juveniles were charged a month earlier after posting a video of them riding ATVs on Hunter Access property on a trail closed to motorized vehicles.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties Game Warden Andy Harvey reports talking to many excited hunters during the new muzzleloader bear season. There were many hunters out and quite a few were successful.

Indiana County Game Warden Chris Reidmiller reports two hunters were apprehended on state game lands for hunting through the use of bait on the opening day of archery. In addition to the charges for baiting, the two individuals also were cited for placing the bait on state game lands, as well as occupying stands that were not properly tagged.

Somerset County Game Warden Zachary Edwards reports two defendants recently pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2018 poaching ring that spanned over three months. In addition to fines and costs, the defendants will pay restitution for the deer, including $5,000 in restitution for a trophy-class whitetail. Both men received a lifetime hunting-license revocation in Pennsylvania and will be listed on the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact throughout the United States.

Somerset County Game Warden Shawn Barron reports one individual has been charged for hunting through the use of bait on the opening day of the statewide archery deer season. The individual had placed a salt block within 20 yards of his treestand.

Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor reports multiple citations have been issued to individuals riding all-terrain vehicles on cooperative Hunter Access properties.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports that information from Deputy Game Warden Stan Marchlewski led to the home of a woman who picked up a sick skunk. She took it into her home, bathed it and put it in a cage. That evening the skunk sprayed her in the eye. The skunk escaped prior to having made contact with her, and we urged her to seek medical evaluation and attention.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports an early archery bear harvest appears to have been illegal. There is an ongoing investigation.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Unity Township man has been charged for killing an antlerless deer through the use of bait on Westmoreland County municipal property. Westmoreland County has the property signed up in the agency’s Hunter Access program. Additional violations for improper treestand use and damage to property were detected and addressed as well.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports three Fayette County men were charged for hunting through the use of bait and for placing feed out for deer in Disease Management Area 2 in Ligonier Township on the opening day of the statewide archery deer season.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Fulton County Game Warden Justin Klugh reports that baiting violations are on the increase this year. Many bait sites have been discovered, with four hunters found hunting over the bait so far.

Fulton County Game Warden Justin Klugh reports that late spotlighting violations are on the increase this year. Over a dozen citations have been filed. Spotters are reminded to stop at 11 p.m. to ensure they won’t violate the law.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that several baiting investigations are ongoing in the DMA, along with investigations for road-hunting and unlawful taking of deer. Deputies Bowman and Kann pulled over a vehicle for late spotlighting and found them to be in possession of a loaded .223 AR rifle. Several charges are pending.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports that several Perry County hunters were charged after being found hunting through the use of bait. A follow-up investigation into information provided to the Southcentral Region Dispatch Center yielded four treestands with bait in front of them.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports several individuals have been cited for having untagged deer at their homes while in the process of butchering the deer.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports a person pleaded guilty to unlawfully shooting a black bear in Springettsbury Township.

Blair and Huntingdon counties LMO Chris Skipper reports Food and Cover staff have been painting and maintaining boundary lines on game lands, conducting controlled burns and maintaining roads, among other things.

Juniata County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports multiple individuals have been cited for hunting through the use of bait, and additional properties have been closed to hunting due to placement of bait.